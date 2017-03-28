Ashley Graham Just Released These Behind the Scenes Bikini Shots and They’re Amazing

America’s favorite supermodel queen Ashley Graham has posted some behind the scenes photographs of her Sports Illustrated Swimsuit shoot and let’s just say they are absolutely sizzling.

Unsurprisingly, our girl is on fire and not even the ocean can tamp these flames.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Graham makes laying down in the sand while in a swimsuit look completely effortless but let’s be real — there’s no way we would look so good in her elegant poses.

Even the magazine got in on the behind-the-scenes action themselves with a sexy video set to some pretty hilarious music.

🔥 @theashleygraham 🔥 A post shared by Sports Illustrated Swimsuit (@si_swimsuit) on Mar 24, 2017 at 7:16am PDT

[H/T Instagram / @theashleygraham]

