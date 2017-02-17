Anyone Who Has Considered Not Vaccinating Their Kids Needs to Read This

Valentine’s Day marked a year since Jenny and Neil Burdett lost their 2-year-old daughter Faye to meningitis. The Burdetts allowed their friend Charlene Reed to share powerful images of their daughter, who battled the disease for two weeks, in order to spread awareness about vaccination.

The meningitis B vaccine is recommended for 2-month-olds, followed by a second dose at four months, and a booster at 12 months. In September 2015, the shot became available through the National Health Service in the U.K. to children born after June 2015, but parents of children born earlier, like Faye, still have to pay out-of-pocket for the vaccine.

“No, it’s not nice, but it’s reality, and it’s what this disease did to Faye which made her sadly lose her life on Sunday,” Reed wrote in her Facebook post last year.

The Burdetts started a petition last year to give the vaccine to all children, not just newborns. The petition garnered almost one million signatures and was brought to Parliament, but Faye’s father says that a year after her death, not much has changed.

“They would keep pushing for an awareness campaign but we’ve heard nothing,” he told the Daily Mail. “It’s not acceptable and it’s not fair because children are still dying.”

The National Health Service says that one in 10 Brits will die from meningitis, with over 500 contracting the disease every year. The NHS still doesn’t cover the vaccine for older children.

“There is just this massive hole children are falling into,” Neil said. “We feel like we were ushered out of the building and that was that. It’s all been brushed under the carpet.”

