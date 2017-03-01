Andy Grammer and Wife Aijia Expecting First Child Together

(Photo: Twitter / @RealMeganNews)

Andy Grammer is going to be a dad!

The singer and his wife, Aijia, are expecting their first child together, People reports. The couple is expecting a baby girl in July.

“It’s been really exciting because on both sides of our family it’s the first girl, so it’s fun because it’s happy news to everyone,” Aijia shared.

“I feel like if you told me I would be having a son, I would be like, ‘Yeah, I’m gonna be a parent — I get that.’ But when the doctor was like, ‘You’re gonna have a girl,’ I was like, ‘What? Who am I?’ It’s the craziest piece of information that changes who you are,” Grammer added. “It’s sweet.”

Grammer and Aijia, who wed in 2012, shared that they didn’t have any specific plans when it came to starting a family, but they knew it was something they both wanted.

“Everybody is always telling you that you have to hurry because you’re running out of time,” Aijia explained.

“So there’s these two different mentalities of, ‘You’re getting older, it’s not gonna work forever,’ and then, ‘You should just focus on your career because that’s the priority,’” she continued.

“I think for both of us, I got to a point where I was like, ‘You know, one of them is not more important than the other.’ We want to have a family and there’s no doubt that that’s what we wanted.”

Congratulations to the growing family!

