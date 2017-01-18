An Ode to Spaghetti Squash: 11 Divine Recipes

Winter squashes are in season now so it’s a great time to take advantage of some of their healthful benefits, including their low calorie, low carbohydrate content. Spaghetti squash is one variety that can be used, well, just like spaghetti given that it looks just like string pasta. In fact, it is a great substitution for the more carb-heavy pasta that often leaves you feeling full and bloated. If you’ve never had spaghetti squash, here are some great recipes you and your family can enjoy:

Lasagna Bowls: With this recipe, you don’t even need to set a table as the squash serves as the bowl. Low-fat cottage or ricotta cheese helps provide the stuffing while ground turkey, a plethora of seasonings, and a can of crushed tomatoes make up the sauce. It’s so good, your family won’t even notice it’s missing a bowl. (via Sweet Remedy)

Videos by PopCulture.com

Spaghetti Squash with Chicken in Pesto: Adding chicken as well as peas to this recipe makes it one filling meal. The homemade pesto sauce puts the finishing touch on this delicious and nutritious dish. (via Domestic Fashionista)

Spaghetti Squash Pizza: Yes, you can make pizza out of spaghetti squash. The crust is all spaghetti squash with some eggs, mozzarella and spices. After that, the toppings are whatever you like. You can have healthy homemade pizza any time you want and never feel guilty about it. (via Jo and Sue)

Quinoa and Spaghetti Squash Pancakes: These aren’t quite breakfast pancakes, but they are certainly worth having any time of day. Spinach, spices and quinoa give these pancakes a smoky and spicy flavor. You can even use salsa or a hummus dip to really bring out their flavor. (via queen of quinoa)

Pad Thai Spaghetti Squash: For all of you Thai lovers, this one is for you. Tofu, onion and bean sprouts are added to the squash along with a freshly made Thai sauce. You will feel like you’re eating in your favorite Thai restaurant with this recipe. (via examiner)

Spaghetti Squash Carbonara: This Italian dish gets the squash makeover along with some bacon, onion and your favorite cheeses. Bake it in the oven and you have a healthy and delicious feast. (via the Kitchn)

Mac and Cheese: Instead of traditional macaroni, spaghetti squash takes its place. Green pepper, peas and onion are added to this family favorite so you’re sure everyone is getting in their greens. (via Jo and Sue)

Spaghetti and Meatballs: Here’s a weeknight standard that really gets the skinny treatment. Spaghetti squash replaces traditional pasta and the meatballs are made from ground turkey with the added bonus of carrots and zucchini. Use your favorite pasta sauce or make one on your own and let this healthier variety be a dinner must every week. (via Skinny Mom)

Spaghetti Squash Fried Rice: Everyone’s favorite Asian side dish just got healthier. Aside from the rice being swapped out for squash, this recipe keeps its Asian flavoring with ginger, soy sauce, garlic and scallions. It’s so good, you won’t even notice the rice is missing. (via Skinny Mom)

Spaghetti squash with all its versatility is a great food to use to makeover some of your favorites that often have too many carbohydrates and calories. And because it is on the low side of each, you can enjoy more of it without worrying about your waistline. You and your family will instantly fall in love with these new takes on old classics. If these squash recipes have you inspired, try out other veggie substitutes like cauliflower for a vegetarian spin on your favorite recipes.