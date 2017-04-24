Amber Rose Flashes Cellulite and Stretch Marks in Sexy Swimsuit Video

Trappin #cellulite #stretchmarks 😍 A post shared by Amber Rose (@amberrose) on Apr 23, 2017 at 1:52pm PDT

A few months after her split from pro dancer Val Chmerkovskiy, Amber Rose is feeling good in her skin. The 33-year-old model and mom showed off her curves in a poolside Instagram video on Sunday while wearing an army green one-piece swimsuit.

Rose panned the camera down her body to show her waist and legs, pointing out her cellulite and stretch marks in the caption. “Trappin #cellulite #stretchmarks,” she wrote, adding a heart eyes emoji.

Several fans commented on her post applauding her body-positive attitude. “I see no cellulite or stretch marks. U look fabulous. Also I need to put down the double stuff oreos,” one user wrote. Another said, “So bootyful.”

Another commenter was touched by Rose’s honesty: “I just started doing some photo shoots and forcing myself to post them unedited with my mommy stretch marks and all- learning to love myself and trying to inspire others to do the same!”

Rose is one of the fiercest body-positive supporters in Hollywood, especially when it comes to standing up for herself. In October, Rose said she felt “body shamed” by Dancing With the Stars judge Julianne Hough after Hough said she felt “uncomfortable” during Rose’s salsa with partner Maks Chmerkovskiy.

The two women made up after Rose explained her feelings and Hough cleared up her remarks.

