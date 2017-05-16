These Almond Joy Protein Balls Are the Perfect Mid-Afternoon Candy Bar Replacement

When that 3 p.m. snack craving hits, the vending machine in the break room sounds more and more justifiable. One candy bar won’t hurt, right? Wrong! To keep your health and fitness goals on track, plan ahead and pack these protein balls — they’re the perfect high-protein substitute for a candy bar.
For even more texture and Almond Joy flavor, roll them in the optional coconut flakes at the end.
Ingredients:
- 1 scoop Skinny Mom Milk Chocolate Protein Powder
- ½ cup unsweetened shredded coconut
- ⅓ cup almond butter
- ¼ cup coconut flour
- 1 tablespoon unsweetened cocoa powder
- 1 tablespoon organic coconut oil, melted
Optional*:
- ¼ cup unsweetened coconut flakes
*Optional ingredients are not included in nutrition calculations.
Instructions:
- Add all of the ingredients to a food processor and process until it all holds together, about 1 minute.
- Roll into 14 balls (about 1 scant tablespoon), and then roll in the optional additional coconut flakes if desired.
Prep time: 15 minutes
Cook time: None
Serves: 14
Serving size: 1 ball
Nutrition:
Calories: 91
Calories from fat: 60
Fat: 7g
Cholesterol: 3mg
Sodium: 21mg
Carbohydrates: 5g
Fiber: 3g
Sugar: 1g
Protein: 3g
SmartPoints: 3
The nutrition content of recipes on Womanista.com has been calculated by Registered Dietitian, Jessica Penner, of Smart Nutrition.
