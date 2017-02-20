A Serious Warning for All Ladies Who Sleep in Their Underwear

(Photo: Shutterstock)

Who knew sleeping in your underwear could be so dangerous?

Alyssa Dweck, M.D., and co-author of V is for Vagina, highlighted a number of health risks associated with wearing undies to bed, and we’re all ears.

“I often tell my patients to sleep without underwear, and some of them look at me like I have three heads,” Dweck told Shape. “They’re concerned about vaginal discharge — that you’re supposed to have a barrier. Wearing no underwear might seem kind of gross to them.”

Going commando to bed keeps your crotch area cool and allows it to breathe. Those who wear spandex or Lycra underpants are particularly at risk for infections, especially if you’re menopausal or your bedroom is too warm when you sleep.

“If [the area] is constantly covered — especially by a fabric that’s not moisture-wicking or absorbent — moisture collects,” says Dweck. “That’s a perfect breeding ground for bacteria or yeast.”

If going commando is too edgy or uncomfortable for you, Dweck recommends breaking out your biggest, loosest underpants.

“If there’s ever a time to break out the granny panties, this would be the time,” says Dweck.

That means steering clear of your sexiest underpants — satin and lace. Neither are moisture-wicking, and while lace causes irritation, satin traps heat where you don’t want it.

So if you’re prone to yeast infections or UTIs, try dropping the undies and going commando — at least for some of the time, or borrow a pair of boxers from your guy!

