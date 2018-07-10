A High Protein Diet Is Best for These Types of People

Every person’s body requires something different. Some thrive on high levels of salt while others get bloated and suffer from heart problems. Diabetic people watch their sugar levels while their friends eat as many cupcakes as they want.

When it comes to protein, most people thrive when they up their intake levels. However, there are some people who benefit the most from ingesting lots of protein. If you fall into any of the following categories, you may want to rework your diet to include more foods that are high in protein.

People Who Gain Weight Easily

Some individuals struggle to maintain a healthy weight more than others. This can be due to genetics or other conditions, but either way, ingesting more protein can be a great way to stay in shape. When you eat more protein, your body craves fewer unhealthy foods. This can decrease overeating and encourage the individual to stay at their current weight.



Furthermore, it takes your body longer to digest meals that are high in protein than other foods. This means that you will feel satisfied and full for a longer period of time, which combats incidents of harmful snacking.

People Who Are 50 and Older

No matter how fit you may be, as you enter your middle-aged years, your body will struggle to build and retain muscle. Your risk of sarcopenia and cardiovascular problems increase, so you’ll actually need to consume more protein in order to counteract the effects of aging.

Keep in mind that eating burgers, steaks, and other red meats isn’t always the best way to increase your protein consumption. It’s smarter to stick with beans, nuts, fish, and other foods that are good for your cholesterol levels and heart.

People Who Are Working to Build Lots of Muscle Quickly

Ever wonder why you see bodybuilders living on peanut butter and chicken meat? It’s because they know that eating plenty of good protein is the way to counteract the intensity of their fitness lifestyle. The protein will keep them full and repair their sore muscles as they enter competitions and engage in drastic diet changes.

People Who Struggle to Control Their Blood Pressure

Think about the average American: they drink soda, eat lots of bread, snack on processed foods, and consume dessert almost every night. That means that a huge portion of their diet is comprised of sugary foods.

If you’re someone who eats badly and knows it, your blood pressure is probably higher than what is considered healthy by medical experts. Fortunately, you can work to maintain a lower blood pressure level by substituting at least some of your usual foods with healthy proteins.

People Who Are Learning a New Sport

Learning a new athletic skill is difficult, especially as you get older. For instance, if you’ve never skied before and are learning as an adult, you’ll probably experience your fair share of sore muscles.

That’s because your muscles are tearing and repairing in places where they usually don’t see any action. Protein is a super tool when it comes to healing exhausted, torn muscles. The amino acids in protein work as little building blocks, sewing up damaged muscle fibers and leaving them stronger than they were before.

People With Low Energy Levels

Studies have found that protein is excellent at reducing brain fog and giving the consumer an extra dose of energy. Therefore, people who have medical conditions that leave them feeling lethargic can gain some energy by snacking on healthy sources of protein, like beans, fish, and nuts. The protein can also make sure that your muscles and bones are appropriately absorbing the nutrients they need to feel awake.

Not Everyone Needs Excess Amounts of Protein

Ingesting too much protein when you don’t fit into any of the above categories or have direct orders from your doctor to do so can be dangerous. The risk of kidney stones, gout, and diabetes can climb if you begin following a strict high-protein diet without taking appropriate precautions.

If you think that a high-protein lifestyle might benefit you, talk to your doctor today about transitioning in a smart, safe manner.

