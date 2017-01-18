9 Skinny Burger Remixes That Redefine The Burger

Traditional burgers — the meat and meat substitute variety — are delicious. But isn’t it time to diversify your burger portfolio? Check out the following nine patties that are sure to make your taste buds sing. Bonus? Skip the bread and save the calories for dessert.

1. Quinoa Cauliflower Patties: We know cauliflower is pretty much the perfect food because it’s so versatile, but we really must add to the list of things to do with cauliflower this recipe, which definitely got our attention. (via Sprouted Kitchen)

Videos by PopCulture.com

(Photo: Sprouted Kitchen)

2. Spinach ‘Burgers’: Say you’re trying to cut back on meat or load up on greens, such as spinach, or both. Well check out this recipe for spinach burgers and kill two birds with one stone. Intriguing! (via The Domestic Kitchen)

(Photo: The Domestic Kitchen)

3. Zucchini Patties: Another yummy candidate for Meatless Mondays is this recipe for zucchini patties, which may be more palatable for those who don’t care for spinach or are a bit weirded out by it in patty form. (via A Homemade Living)

(Photo: A Homemade Living)

>> Recipe: Deliciously Simple Cheeseburger

4. Toasted Pumpkin Chickpea Fritters: Pumpkin and chickpeas come together in this flavorful fritter that will make even the staunchest meat-eater not even realize they are chowing down on a vegan recipe. (via Lunch Box Bunch)

(Photo: Lunch Box Bunch)

>> Recipe: Thai Salmon Burgers With Pickled Cucumber Slaw

5. Tuna Patties: Tuna sandwiches and tuna melts in particular are all well and good, but you must try this recipe for tuna patties. (via Simply Recipes)

(Photo: Simply Recipes)

>> Recipe: Hearty Skinny Cheeseburger Soup

To see the rest of the healthy burger patty recipes, click here to see the original story from HellaWella.

At HellaWella, we’re all about bringing big-time healthy living to the public. Click here to be taken to the original article. We break down some of the latest healthy living news, create helpful tips, and hunt down deals to encourage a healthy lifestyle. We inspire readers to take complete control of their lives, from their health to their home. Connect with HellaWella through Facebook or Twitter.