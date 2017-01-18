9 Reasons You’re Losing Your Hair

Hair loss is a normal process in the hair growth cycle and is necessary for the production of healthy hair. It can fall out while you’re shampooing, brushing or styling it. But if you have been noticing more hair falling out of your head than usual, one of the reasons below may be the culprit.

Lack of protein: If you’re not consuming enough protein, your body will shut down hair growth in an attempt to ration the small amounts of protein. Eat more protein-rich foods for an easy fix, or incorporate protein powder into your diet. Vegetarian? Click here for 5 meatless ways to consume more protein. (via Health)

Skin condition: A healthy scalp is essential for healthy hair growth. Dandruff, fungal infections and psoriasis can all affect the way your hair grows. Talk to your dermatologist and see if you need medication or a medicated shampoo. (via Health)

Telogen Effluvium: Telogen Effluvium, aka trauma or stress, occurs after pregnancy, major surgery, weight loss or any highly stressful event. It could even be a result of a medication. You will usually start to notice excessive hair loss about six weeks to three months after a stressful event. What happens is that your hair cycle shifts quickly from its resting phase to its shedding phase, resulting in early hair loss. You might just have to bide your time until the hair loss slows, or if it’s a result of your medication, your doctor can change your dosage or switch you to another prescription. (via Prevention)

Thyroid disease: Hypothyroidism, or thyroid disease, occurs when not enough of your thyroid hormone is produced, which can lead to unexplained weight gain, fatigue, depression and brittle hair, skin and nails. Your doctor can perform a blood test to measure the thyroid simulating hormone and prescribe you medication if that is the case. (via Prevention)

Autoimmune diseases: Autoimmune diseases like Lupus or Alopecia Areata can affect your body in many ways, hair loss being one of them. With Lupus, your immune system actually attacks healthy tissues in your body. According to Prevention, it affects 1.5 million people in the US. Women in their childbearing years are most susceptible to Lupus. With Alopecia Areata, your immune system attacks your hair follicles. Alopecia Areata affects 4.7 million people and causes round smooth bald patches on the scalp, eyebrows and legs.

Excessive styling: Heat and chemicals can damage your hair and cause it to break and fall out. If you dye your hair, try to keep it to a two-shade difference from your original hair color. Too much of a color difference requires more damaging chemicals. You should also stick to lower heat levels on your hair dryer or flat iron. You can even try letting your hair air dry for a while before using the hair dryer on it. (via Health)

Hereditary hair loss: The good news: your hair loss isn’t caused by a disease or disorder. The bad news: the hair loss could just be in your genes. Women with hereditary hair loss can start losing their hair as early as their 20s, and will start to notice a thin hairline behind the bangs. There are plenty of medications like Rogaine that can help you, but as always you will want to confirm with your doctor that it is hereditary and not a result of another disorder. (via Prevention)

Iron Deficiency Anemia: Anemia is a disease in which you aren’t consuming enough iron, and as a result don’t have enough red blood cells to carry oxygen to your brain. A side effect of anemia is hair loss. A blood test can be administered to see if you suffer from Iron Deficiency Anemia. If you are simply iron deficient, you might be able to incorporate more iron into your diet to avoid taking medication. (via Prevention)

Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome: About 5 million women in the US are affected by this disease, which is primarily a hormonal imbalance created by your ovaries producing too many male hormones. Side effects of Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome are less hair on your scalp, but more hair on your body. You can also become infertile. Your doctor might prescribe you birth control or other form of hormone therapy. (via Prevention)