9 Meals to Cook If You’re Trying to Eat Fewer Carbs

Eating low-carb doesn't have to feel like a sacrifice that won't ever end. Instead, low-carb recipes can be an exciting time for your taste buds and waistline. These nine meals are bursting with flavor and will help you lose weight faster by reducing hunger, gaining better control over your insulin and blood sugar and will position you to eat more lean protein and fiber (which is better to fill up on than simple carbs!).

1. Turkey Taco Spaghetti Squash Boats: Pretty sure we just found our new favorite way to enjoy squash. (via Skinnytaste)

2. Low Carb Creamy Avocado Pasta: Zucchini noodles are a low-carb eater's best friend. The avocados and artichokes are full of antioxidants to help you burn fat and detox your system, while adding lean grilled chicken or shrimp would ramp up the healthy protein levels. Get the recipe here!

>> Read more: 8 Skinny Recipes Starring Zoodles

3. Crock Pot Spaghetti Squash Thai 'Noodle' Bowl: When you want the Thai flavor but don't want all the added fat, calories and carbs your takeout varieties provide, this is your new go-to meal. (via Skinny Fork)

>> Read more: Conquer your takeout cravings the healthy way with these 11 skinny Chinese dishes!

4. Beef and Cabbage Stir Fry: Not only does this recipe save you tons of carbs, it lends itself to major variety! Get creative with vegetables to mix up the flavor and texture. Think water chestnuts, snow peas, mushrooms and more! (via Budget Bites)

5. Low Carb Potato Salad: When you're given the option to dive into potato salad with absolutely zero guilt, you just go for it. Serve alongside any lean protein and enjoy as often as you want! Don't miss out on this delicious recipe!

6. Sesame Chicken Tenders: You'll fall in love with the way soy sauce and sesame seeds come together to make a nutty oriental flavor with just the right amount of crunch. Get the recipe here, and try pairing it with our Skinny Fried Rice!

7. Skinny Tilapia Lettuce Wraps: We love when a recipe actually tastes as good as it looks. Think fresh, flavorful and full of good-for-you ingredients. Here's how you make it in 30 minutes!

8. Low Carb Deconstructed Pizza Casserole: A combination of delicious (and smart!) ingredients work together magically to become a soon-to-be family favorite. (via Kalyn's Kitchen)

9. Spicy Quinoa Crusted Chicken: Spice up your mealtime and feel really fancy doing so. This perfectly crusted chicken clocks in at less than 20 grams of carbs, which is a win for everyone. For the full recipe, click here.