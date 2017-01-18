8 Spices For Weight Loss

Living healthy is what we’re all about here at Skinny Mom, but sometimes cutting out the bad foods can leave your plate a little bland. Luckily, we have found eight healthy eating hacks to jazz up every meal and more! These spices will make any meal lively with an added bonus of faster metabolisms, fat fighting nutrients and more!

Ginger: Commonly found in Asian dishes, this spice can also be used in many fruit and vegetable combos! It’s known to curb your appetite, cut cravings and calm the intestinal tract! And as an added bonus, World’s Healthiest Foods says ginger has shown to cure nausea and vomiting, and is totally safe during pregnancy!

Cayenne Pepper: This spice is made from various tropical chilies and is sure to pack a punch in your next dish! According to a new study conducted at Purdue University, cayenne pepper, which contains capsaicin, raises your core body temperature which causes your body to naturally burn more calories as it cools itself.

Turmeric: A popular spice used in curry, turmeric also gives ballpark mustard its yellow coloring. According to Power-of-Tumeric.com, studies show that Curcumin, the active ingredient in this spice, is shown to reduce weight gain and suppress the growth of fat tissues.

Mustard Seeds: Available as a whole seed or in powdered form, mustard seeds are bursting with over 80 different nutrients. The Examiner found that scientists at the Oxford Polytechnic Institute found that just one tsp of this spice can “boost metabolism 20 to 25% for several hours after eating, resulting in an additional burn of about 45 calories if a 700-calorie meal is consumed.”

Cinnamon: Whether it’s on top of your oatmeal or dashed over your latte, cinnamon is more than just a tasty additive. Care2 found studies that show cinnamon can help to regulate your blood sugar, reduce cholesterol and boost your metabolism.

Cumin: This nutty and peppery flavored spice is bursting with iron, a key mineral in the way your body functions. Because of this, cumin is a great natural way to get a boost of energy. World’s Healthiest Food’s also reports that it is great for your digestion!

Black Pepper: This common household spice has way more benefits than you may have imagined! According to WebMD, black pepper can help to fight off germs (microbes) which then helps your stomach to increase digestion. It is also said to help your system absorb more nutrients and boost your metabolism.

Coriander: According to the Times of India, coriander has a lot of health benefits. Some of these include replacing bad cholesterol with the good, promoting digestions, memory stimulate, and is good for your menstrual flow!