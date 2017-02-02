8 Skinny Recipes To Add To Your Dinner Rotation

Tired of the same old, same old? Are you stick in a rut in your kitchen and need some new recipes to spice things up again? We’ve compiled eight completely new recipes just for you. They’re rich, tasty and of course, skinny!

1. Southwest Sweet Potato Quinoa Chili: The best part about this recipe is you just have to caramelize the onions, then throw the ingredients in a stockpot and you’ve got dinner (plus leftovers) in under an hour! It is truly delicious, and we know you’ll love every bite. Try it here!

2. Low Carb Cauliflower Bruschetta Steaks: Serve this skinny hors d’oeuvre at your next get-together to blow your guests away! The flavor is out of this world, and you won’t feel the least bit guilty for indulging. Check out the recipe here!

3. Chickpea Meatballs with Lemon Linguine: Throw a few of these delicious meatballs in with some whole wheat lemon linguine and you’ve got yourself a healthy, tasty meal everyone in your family will love. Find the recipe here.

4. Spicy Baked Sriracha Chicken: The crispy, panko-breaded chicken soaks up the sweet and spicy sauce for a tender, juicy chicken nugget. Is your mouth watering yet? Check out the recipe here.

5. Skinny Chicken Florentine Flatbread: This Florentine flatbread is crunchy like a thin crust pizza but with way less carbs. This makes for a skinny appetizer or even meal when paired with a fresh salad! Try the recipe today!

6. Creamy Tortellini and Vegetables: Kids won’t be able to resist the creamy, cheese-filled tortellini if it means sacrificing a few carrots and green beans. It’s even got lots of protein for growing kids (and for Mom’s tough workouts)! Check out this recipe in our recipe index.

7. Skinny Baked Burrito: Your husband will ask for seconds and thirds once you place this steaming dish of yummy Mexican goodness on the table. Even your kids will ask what smells so good! Try it here.

8. Turkey and Pomegranate Salad with Creamy Balsamic Dressing: The pomegranate seeds add the perfect amount of sweetness, while the creamy balsamic dressing brings out a savory, mouthwatering flavor. Try it out for dinner tonight!

