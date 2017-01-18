8 DIY Hair and Skin Treatments Made With Kitchen Staples

After a stressful week at work, a spa day sounds like a good idea, doesn’t it? But don’t bust out that credit card just yet. Thankfully, there’s a less expensive way to treat yourself to a little pampering right at home with items you probably already have handy in your kitchen. Here are eight skin and hair treatments that use only one to two ingredients — they’ll help you relax and feel rejuvenated after a long week. Just light some candles, choose some soothing music and get to mixing!

SKIN

Honey + brown sugar: This facial or body scrub recipe from The Kitchen McCabe smells sweet and leaves your skin supple and smooth. Use equal parts honey and brown sugar and massage gently on your skin. Our writer found this especially handy on her elbows, knees and heels.

All you need for this face mask is one egg white and half a lemon. According to Makeup and Beauty, you should whip the egg whites until stiff peaks are formed, then add the lemon. Spread it on your face and let it sit for 20 minutes, then rinse with warm water.

Banana + honey: This mask from Allure is equally as good on your skin as your hair, as our writer found out when she tried this at home. Mash half a banana with a tablespoon of honey, then apply liberally for a few minutes before rinsing in the shower, leaving skin and hair soft and smooth.

Cucumbers: We all know sliced cucumbers can relieve under-eye puffiness, so make sure to use this tried-and-true method while waiting for one of your masks to set.

HAIR

Avocado + mayo: If your hair needs more moisture, this treatment is for you. Woman’s Day recommends leaving the mixture in your hair for at least 15 minutes before rinsing.

Baking soda + water: Form a paste with these two ingredients to help rid your hair of lingering residue from product build-up. Woman’s Day recommends letting this treatment sit for 15 minutes before rinsing. Our writer said her hair felt cleaner than it had in months after using this treatment!

Apple cider vinegar: Organic Authority suggests rinsing your hair with one part apple cider vinegar and one part water after shampooing to get the gunk out of your hair. Spraying the mixture on with a spray bottle and massaging it into your scalp is another effective method.

Eggs + olive oil: This treatment won’t smell that great, but it will help strengthen and moisturize your hair. According to LIVESTRONG, you should use just the egg yolk and one tablespoon of olive oil for every yolk you need to cover your hair. Let the mask sit for one hour before rinsing.

