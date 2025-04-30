Kevin Hart to Host Major Awards Show

Kevin Hart is taking his hosting skills to new heights. The Heart to Hart staple will take center stage as the host of the 25th annual BET Awards.

The award show will air live on BET from the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles on Monday, June 9, 2025, at 8 pm ET/PT. Big names in music, sports, television, and other areas of entertainment and social media are highlighted.

“I love a celebration! It’s a chance to reflect, cherish, and honor life’s unforgettable moments,” he said in a statement via a press release. “I’m truly honored to host the 25th BET Awards and celebrate the culture’s biggest night. This year marks the 25th anniversary, and my partners at Hartbeat, BET, and JCE are pulling out all the stops to make it a night to remember. It’s a Black-Tie affair, and you’re all invited. Tune in live on June 9th, only on BET.”

“Kevin Hart is a powerhouse of an entertainer. His impact spans comedy, film, television, and beyond. As we celebrate 25 years of the BET Awards, we couldn’t think of a more dynamic host to lead this historic night,” Connie Orlando, EVP of Specials, Music Programming & Music Strategy at BET said. “Kevin’s unmatched charisma, comedic brilliance, and deep-rooted connection to our culture make him the perfect choice to commemorate this milestone event.”

“For over a decade, Kevin Hart has been a beloved part of the BET family, and we couldn’t be more excited to have him return to host the 25th anniversary BET Awards,” Scott Mills, President and CEO of BET said. “His unparalleled talent, infectious energy, and deep connection to our audience make him the perfect host for this historic celebration. Kevin has continuously pushed boundaries in entertainment. On the heels of the successful launch of BET+ original series Lil Kev, we are eager to expand our partnership and continue to bring groundbreaking projects to life.”

Hart has had major moments with BET. He’s performed his standup specials early on in his career on Comic View. He also had a successful sitcom, The Real Husbands of Hollywood, which ran for five seasons.