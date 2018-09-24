7 Tips From Real Women Who Lost Weight and Kept It Off
Losing weight is difficult, but the real struggle comes with keeping it off long after the initial success. The process often requires a complete lifestyle change, including mental and physical transformations that are challenging to make permanent.
Many people end up struggling with something called "yo-yo dieting." They shed their extra pounds, only to regain the weight within a year or so. This can be a defeating experience and make weight loss seem hopeless.
Fortunately, we know plenty of women who revealed that long-term weight loss is possible, if you take the proper steps. Today we're sharing inspirational words of wisdom from ladies who dropped several sizes and completely turned their lives around. Whether they lost 20 pounds or 120, their tips can help you instigate change in your own life.
1. Set Realistic Goals for Yourself
Telling yourself to lose 50 pounds in two months essentially sets you up for failure. As much as you might want to shed that weight in a matter of weeks, such drastic changes aren't really possible or healthy.
"Don't be overwhelmed by how long it will take or how far you have to go," says Jessica Ann who lost 115 pounds and kept the weight off. "Focus on today, on this moment. Make the best choices that you can - start where you are, with what you have."prevnext
2. Understand That the Gym Isn’t the Only Place to Get Active
There's a reason gym subscriptions skyrocket in January: people with weight-loss resolutions think that a membership will get them where they want to be. However, that's not always the case.
"Figure out what type of exercise works for you, and don't try to wreck yourself on day one…" says Yvette d'Entremon on Self, who lost 90 pounds and struggled to find a way to keep the weight off. "Yoga? Great. Walking your dog? Great. Don't have a dog? It's time to get a dog."
3. Learn When to Indulge (And When Not to)
"A few years ago, I woke up and it finally hit me. I was almost 100 pounds overweight," Said Kristin Cooker in her article on Refinery29. " I no longer felt like I was my healthiest, best self." So, she started to make changes.
One of the biggest things she learned after losing 82 pounds is that sometimes, cheat days are necessary. "The time may simply come when you can't live another day without French fries. Don't stress: A little cheating is completely normal and to be expected."
By indulging every now and then, you'll satisfy your soul and avoid falling off the bandwagon completely. Just make sure that you're exposing yourself to unhealthy habits and food on a rare occasion, not every day.prevnext
4. Find an Accountability Partner
Michele August, who lost 117 pounds for good, claims that working out with friends was a huge part of learning to live a healthy lifestyle.
"Every Wednesday, I take a Zumba class with the friends I met at Weight Watchers," she says. "It's our weekly girl's night. We catch up, bond, and even enjoy a fun workout that burns a bunch of calories."
Having an accountability partner can even be as simple as a text-buddy who shoots you a message reminding you to get to the gym or encouraging you not to indulge in unhealthy habits. A support system is key during any lifestyle change, so find your friends and partners before you begin any massive weight loss program.
5. Actually Put Your Workouts on Your Calendar
More often than not, our workouts get shuffled underneath other more important tasks like work and errands. Stop letting your daily physical activity fall by the wayside. "I treat workouts as meetings that I absolutely cannot miss," says Erica Calderon, who lost 85 pounds.
If you want to get active and stay active, you'll need to stop prioritizing the rest of your life over the health of your body. If scheduling your time at the gym doesn't work for you, try signing up for classes or group activities that have defined start times.
6. Eat Several Small Meals Instead of Two or Three Big Ones
Many people start skipping snacks and limiting their meals when they're dieting, but in reality, that can cause your body to retain extra calories and slow down your metabolism.
"I looked at it like a lifestyle," says Kassidy Linde, who lost 100 pounds after giving birth to her daughter. "When you focus on healthy living as a diet, you're going to fail. Use food to fuel your body, not destroy it."
Don't be afraid to eat when you're hungry. In fact, it's a good idea to eat when your stomach growls. Snack on items that are high in protein and fiber, and avoid processed junk food like the plague.prevnext
7. Utilize Motivational Phrases
While trying to lose weight, you'll probably experience an unhealthy dose of self-doubt. You'll find yourself thinking, "I can't do this" or "This is impossible."
That's why Megen Karlinsey recommends finding a positive mantra and sticking to it throughout your weight loss experience (and after).
"I powered through workouts telling myself, 'I can do hard things!'" she says. That's how she knocked off 150 pounds and finally achieved a steady, healthy weight.
Losing weight and keeping it off isn't about finding the perfect diet. It's about building a lifestyle you can maintain for the years to come. That's why these women all recommend cultivating long-term healthy habits, like working out regularly and staying positive.0comments
Give a few of their tips a try, then see if you still think that keeping those extra pounds off is totally impossible.
