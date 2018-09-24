7 Tips From Real Women Who Lost Weight and Kept It Off

Losing weight is difficult, but the real struggle comes with keeping it off long after the initial success. The process often requires a complete lifestyle change, including mental and physical transformations that are challenging to make permanent. Many people end up struggling with something called "yo-yo dieting." They shed their extra pounds, only to regain the weight within a year or so. This can be a defeating experience and make weight loss seem hopeless. Fortunately, we know plenty of women who revealed that long-term weight loss is possible, if you take the proper steps. Today we're sharing inspirational words of wisdom from ladies who dropped several sizes and completely turned their lives around. Whether they lost 20 pounds or 120, their tips can help you instigate change in your own life. Read More: Trying to Lose Weight? These Before and Afters Will Inspire You

1. Set Realistic Goals for Yourself (Photo: Shutterstock) Telling yourself to lose 50 pounds in two months essentially sets you up for failure. As much as you might want to shed that weight in a matter of weeks, such drastic changes aren't really possible or healthy. "Don't be overwhelmed by how long it will take or how far you have to go," says Jessica Ann who lost 115 pounds and kept the weight off. "Focus on today, on this moment. Make the best choices that you can - start where you are, with what you have." prevnext

2. Understand That the Gym Isn’t the Only Place to Get Active (Photo: Shutterstock) There's a reason gym subscriptions skyrocket in January: people with weight-loss resolutions think that a membership will get them where they want to be. However, that's not always the case. "Figure out what type of exercise works for you, and don't try to wreck yourself on day one…" says Yvette d'Entremon on Self, who lost 90 pounds and struggled to find a way to keep the weight off. "Yoga? Great. Walking your dog? Great. Don't have a dog? It's time to get a dog." » No gym membership? No workout equipment? No problem! Try our fun Exercise Through the Alphabet Workout. Tag a friend to challenge them to take the Alphabet Challenge! A little friendly competition never killed anyone. (We hope you win!) prevnext

3. Learn When to Indulge (And When Not to) (Photo: Shutterstock) "A few years ago, I woke up and it finally hit me. I was almost 100 pounds overweight," Said Kristin Cooker in her article on Refinery29. " I no longer felt like I was my healthiest, best self." So, she started to make changes. One of the biggest things she learned after losing 82 pounds is that sometimes, cheat days are necessary. "The time may simply come when you can't live another day without French fries. Don't stress: A little cheating is completely normal and to be expected." By indulging every now and then, you'll satisfy your soul and avoid falling off the bandwagon completely. Just make sure that you're exposing yourself to unhealthy habits and food on a rare occasion, not every day. prevnext

4. Find an Accountability Partner (Photo: Shutterstock) Michele August, who lost 117 pounds for good, claims that working out with friends was a huge part of learning to live a healthy lifestyle. "Every Wednesday, I take a Zumba class with the friends I met at Weight Watchers," she says. "It's our weekly girl's night. We catch up, bond, and even enjoy a fun workout that burns a bunch of calories." Having an accountability partner can even be as simple as a text-buddy who shoots you a message reminding you to get to the gym or encouraging you not to indulge in unhealthy habits. A support system is key during any lifestyle change, so find your friends and partners before you begin any massive weight loss program. » Did You Know: Weight Watchers Just Added a Ton of Foods to Its Zero-Points List prevnext

5. Actually Put Your Workouts on Your Calendar (Photo: Shutterstock) More often than not, our workouts get shuffled underneath other more important tasks like work and errands. Stop letting your daily physical activity fall by the wayside. "I treat workouts as meetings that I absolutely cannot miss," says Erica Calderon, who lost 85 pounds. If you want to get active and stay active, you'll need to stop prioritizing the rest of your life over the health of your body. If scheduling your time at the gym doesn't work for you, try signing up for classes or group activities that have defined start times.

» Dont miss this killer workout video: Ladder 10 Cardio Workout prevnext