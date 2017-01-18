7 Things You Should Know Before Your First Bikini Wax

So you’re considering a bikini wax? Good for you! For those who have never waxed before, the very idea of having hair ripped from its roots down there may leave you screaming in terror. But if you’re ready to take the bikini wax plunge, here are a few tips to make your experience a little more pleasant.

1. Your hair needs to be long, but not that long. By this we mean that the hair has to be long enough for the wax to grab it. This does not mean to let it grow wild, just make sure that there’s a little bit more than a stubble there, otherwise the waxer will likely ask you to reschedule.

Videos by PopCulture.com

2. Don’t get talked into anything. When you call up a salon and make your appointment, you may be asked if you want a Brazilian. For some women, the thought of a Brazilian is extremely sexy, but for others, it’s completely terrifying. If the idea of going all Telly Savalas scares you, then simply say no. It’s not a big deal. Instead, request a French wax; it leaves a little more than the Brazilian (Or just say you want to clean up your bikini line.).

>> Read more: Eat These 10 Bikini Foods to Look Hot in Your Swimsuit

3. Go high end. For your first waxing experience you should absolutely treat yourself to a high-end salon. Yes, $60 (or more) seems like a lot to drop for a smooth bikini line, but remember, you are paying someone to pour hot wax on your lady bits; this is not the time to nickel and dime. If at all possible, try to stick to a salon that someone you know has tried and loved. Exploring the great unknown when it comes to waxing could leave you in a great deal of pain.

4. It’s not going to be that bad. Don’t listen to your friends on this part. Everyone has a horror story or two to tell about a bad wax, but it’s usually not that bad. As mentioned above, just make sure to treat yourself to a high-end salon with waxers who know their way around the area… and perhaps pop a few Advil beforehand just in case.

(Photo: Image via Giphy)

5. Or it’s going to be worse. If you walk in thinking this is going to be on par with an eyebrow wax, you’re in for a rude awakening. The area being waxed is far more sensitive, and there’s also a bigger area to cover. While you’re unlikely to feel like a victim in a horror film, be prepared to be a little sore after your wax.

6. You’re going to be there a while. Whenever Carrie or the girls would get a wax, we’d see a quick couple pulls, and done. In real life, your appointment is going to be the length of a whole Sex And The City episode (about an hour), so try and get comfy.

7. Go home. Try not to do anything after your wax. You don’t know how your body is going to react, so running around, sweating and chaffing could wreak havoc on your newly bare (and abused) bikini line. Go home, take off your pants, grab an ice pack and chill.

Above all, no matter where you go, always let them know if you’re a first timer. Once you’ve gotten the initial shock out of the way, we just know you’re going to love it!