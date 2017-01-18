7 Skinny + Tasty Stir Frys for the Whole Clan

When a dinner dilemma pops up and you need something fairly easy to throw together for the family without ordering takeout, stir fry is a great go-to solution. It’s easy to prepare usually cooking all ingredients in one dish and filling enough to serve without any sides or accompanying dishes. Many times it can simply be thrown together using whatever ingredients you have sitting around in your refrigerator, but for a little Asian inspiration, check out these seven delicious and nutritious stir fry options.

1. Skinny Beef and Broccoli Stir Fry: A delicious way to combine filling and healthy ingredients for a family dish that can be served as a one-dish meal or over rice for the more picky palettes.

2. Moo Shu Beef Stir Fry: A takeout favorite made skinny and in bulk for the entire family. Throw these ingredients in the skillet or wok and dinner is served without having to pay takeout prices or pay for the added sodium and fat with a bloated belly that takeout often offers. (via Slender Kitchen)

3. Skinny Shrimp Stir Fry: If a taste of the coast served Asian style is more your flair, then this skinny shrimp stir fry will fulfill that seafood craving with a filling dish packed with hearty veggies and brown rice.

4. Skinny Chicken Fried Rice: When you offer Chinese takeout or stir fry, chicken fried rice is likely on the top of the request list. This skinny recipe offers all the flavor without busting your nutritional goals.

5. Szechuan Chicken with Rice Noodles: One heaping cup of this flavorful dish weighs in at only 7 grams of fat and 7 weight watchers points! The broccoli slaw lessens the need for noodle overload, but the flavor infusion is what will really make you remember this dish. (via The Realistic Nutritionist)

6. Skinny Shitake and Broccolini Stir Fry: Served with a “magic” brown rice that is actually half cauliflower, this Chinese food option offers a fraction of fat and calories and a whole lot of filling taste! (Via The Skinny US)

7. Ginger Turkey Stir Fry: Not likely a choice you will find on Chinese takeout menus…but it should be there! The lean addition of turkey flavored with garlic, honey, lemon and more accompanied by broccoli and carrots make this a scrumptious skinny stir fry option. (via Spry Living)