7 Simple Skinny Recipes Every Mom Should Know

Motherhood is hard work, but cooking for your family doesn’t have to be! These seven recipes will save you when you desperately need something quick and easy to cook for dinner, and want to keep it healthy. Check them out below.

1. Healthy Stovetop Mac and Cheese: This recipe takes only five minutes to prepare and cooks for a half hour on the stove. This way, you can gain some extra time to help your kids with their homework before dinner! Check out the recipe here.

2. Skinny Chicken Salad: A classic staple of all American homes, a tasty, healthy chicken salad recipe is hard to come by — but we have one! Check it out here.

3. Pasta Pizza Casserole: Pasta and pizza in one recipe? You may have a hard time believing that it’s skinny, but it is! Click here for the full family favorite recipe.

4. Skinny Sour Cream Enchiladas: Need we say more? A skinny take on a Mexican favorite will surely make it to the top of your recipe list. Find the full recipe here.

5. Skinny Shrimp Stir-Fry: Who doesn’t love stir-fry? Try our skinny version with shrimp here.

6. Deliciously Simple Cheeseburger: This juicy burger will only take you 20 minutes to whip together, so it’s perfect for any day of the week! Check out the full recipe here.

7. Skinny Baked Chicken Fingers: Even the pickiest of picky eaters love chicken fingers! Plus, this baked version avoids the extra calories and fats of fried chicken fingers. Here’s the full recipe.

What are some of your favorite simple recipes? Let us know in the comments below!