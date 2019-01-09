Use a Resistance Band to Tighten and Tone all Over

Getting the fit and healthy body you’ve always wanted doesn’t have to mean spending a ton of time and money at the gym. A simple way to slim down and tone up is by picking up a resistance band; the beauty of these bands is their versatility and ease. They basically take up no space at all, and they come in many different weights and strengths, which makes them the perfect training tool for every skill level from beginners to experts. So, get ready for a full-body workout in the comfort of your own living room!

Health and fitness expert Jensen Brent shared his best resistance band exercises. Brent is the Director of Training and Owner of The Academy of Sports Performance and has trained thousands of athletes and general fitness enthusiasts during the last 10 years. Continue below to see his top resistance band exercises.

Good Mornings

These are great for building strong hamstrings, glutes, and low back — the foundations to a strong and healthy bod.

Step 1: Stand with your feet hip-width apart with each foot in one handle of your resistance band. Your resistance band should be around your neck and your hands holding on to the band.

Step 2: Slowly bend at your waist, keeping your chest up and back straight. Hold, return to starting position and repeat.

» Do the work: Complete 4 sets of 10.

Bent Over Rows

Do these with the band anchored under your feet. They’ll work your entire back as well as shoulders and biceps, which is a huge bang for your buck.

Step 1: Stand with your feet shoulder-width apart and upper body bent over at your waist. Your resistance band should be under your feet so that you are holding it in place with your feet and griping the handles with some resistance.

Step 2: Slowly pull the resistance band toward your chest, keeping your elbows tightly squeezed to your sides.

» Do the work: Complete 3 sets of 20.

Squat with Overhead Press

Overhead work is great for strengthening your core, and using a band reduces the risk of the injury because you’re not holding heavy weights over your head.

Step 1: Stand on your resistance band with your feet hip-width apart, holding the handles behind your arms at your shoulders. Lower into a standard squat position.

Step 2: Slowly stand bringing your hands up overhead. Your should be standing with your legs and arms straight. Hold, return to the starting position, and repeat.

» Do the work: Complete 4 sets of 8.

Kneeling Glute Kickbacks with Resistance Band

The use of bands with these makes it much easier to continually alter the difficulty, so they will work for both beginners and advanced trainees.

Step 1: Start by kneeling on all fours, hands shoulder-width apart and knees hip-width apart. Hold your resistance band handles under your hands and wrap the end around your left foot.

Step 2: Slowly kickback your left foot, squeezing your glutes, so your leg is straight. Hold, return to starting position.

» Do the work: Complete 3 sets of 8 on each side.

Band Pull Aparts

This will work to strengthen and develop all of the upper back muscles as well as the shoulders and triceps.

Step 1: Begin by standing with feet shoulder-width apart, holding the ends of a resistance band in each hand.

Step 2: Position arms straight out in front of you (arms level with shoulders). Keeping the arms suspended, squeeze shoulder blades and extend your arms straight out to each side.

Step 3: Pause when the band makes contact with your chest, and then return them to start position.

» Do the work: Complete 3 sets of 30.

Lunge with Overhead Tricep Extension

Work both your triceps and your booty with this one compound move!

Step 1: Stand with your left foot in front of you and your right being you. Hold one handle of your resistance band in your left hand with your arm straight above your shoulder. With your right hand grab onto the resistance band and pull down creating greater resistance for your left arm.

Step 2: From the starting position, slowly bend your right knee performing a lunge. Stop so that your knee is barely touching the ground. Hold, return to the starting position, and repeat.

» Do the work: Complete 3 sets of 10 on each side.

Resistance Band Pike

» Do the work: Complete 3 sets of 15.