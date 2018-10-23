7 Proven Ways to Slow Down the Aging Process

While we all know it’s possible to look great at any age, there’s no harm in wanting to slow down the aging of our skin and bodies. And while cosmetic companies might lead you to think that staying youthful requires a whole host of creams and serums, we’re here to tell you that you can look young, glowing and vibrant with just a few easy, at-home tips. You don’t need to clog up your bathroom cabinet with lotions and potions or spend a fortune on skincare to look good! Read on for our seven ways to slow down the aging process and tap into the Fountain of Youth!

1. Strength train

Yup, it turns out that exercise is part of the formula for the fountain of youth. Making strength training an integral part of your fitness routine ensures that you slow down the loss of muscle mass that comes with aging. Try our Beginner’s Guide to Strength Training to get started.

2. Do your cardio

Not only do you need to strength train to stave off aging, but you also need to incorporate cardiovascular exercise into your fitness routine to initiate the production of important cell parts, called mitochondria, that your body needs to stay young and fit. Aerobic exercise like running, swimming or spinning helps produce and repair mitochondria, helping to offset the aging process.

» Need a cardio hit? Try out intense Ladder 10 Cardio workout and work up a real sweat!

3. Sleep well

Ever noticed how smooth and clear your skin looks after a good night’s sleep? Multiply that by a lifetime and you know the secret to great skin as you get older. Make sure you’re getting 6-8 hours of quality sleep each night to promote the skin’s ability to repair itself, keeping you looking fresh and glowing in the morning.

4.Get down and dirty

Sleep isn’t the only bedroom activity you should be prioritizing if you’re looking to feel healthy at any age. Though researchers aren’t sure exactly what makes sex so good for the delaying the aging process, one thing is certain: the more sex you have, the younger you look and feel.

» Need some inspiration? Try our 10 Sex Tips that Are Totally Worth Your Effort.

5. Wear sunscreen

I’m sure we’re not the first article you’ve read that’s waxed poetic about the wonders of sunscreen, but the truth remains the same: combating sun exposure is essential if you want to limit wrinkles and avoid the dry, flaky skin that comes with aging. Wear sunscreen every day, rain or shine, summer or winter, on any part of your skin that is exposed to sunlight.

6. Drink wine

Moderate alcohol consumption has been shown to slow aging, but red wine reigns supreme in the list of alcoholic beverages that slow down the aging process. The anti-oxidants in red wine do wonders for the skin, so go ahead and have a glass with dinner. If anyone asks, it’s part of your skin care routine.

7. De-stress

Not only is stress detrimental for your weight loss goals, it also wreaks havoc on the body itself. Stress is a key factor in biological ageing, i.e. the aging of the physical body, so incorporating stress-reduction techniques like yoga and meditation is key for a long, happy, wrinkle-free life.

Use these tips to stay happy, healthy, and youthful throughout your life, no trip to the beauty counter required.



