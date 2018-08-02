7 Exercises That Rock Your Core

For some women, the hardest area to tone is the core. After a few weeks of strength training, you see definition in your biceps and triceps, or firmer-looking legs, but at times you feel like no matter how hard you work your belly, it just doesn’t look much different.

All you really need is to find a few exercises that really work your abdominal muscles and you’ll start seeing results! Here are seven exercises that will help give you killer abs.

Videos by PopCulture.com

1. Reverse Crunch:

Getting bored of doing normal crunches in hopes of scoring amazing abs? Try reverse crunches to switch up your routine.

Step 1: Lie with your back on the floor and with your palms facing down. Bend your knees in towards your chest.

Step 2: Raise your hips off the floor and crunch your knees inward. Reach towards the ceiling with your toes.

Step 3: Pause, then slowly lower your legs and roll your back down until you are back in the starting position. Use your core muscles to lift; avoid rocking back and forth. Repeat this as many times as you can in 60 seconds.

Modification (Beginner): Place your hands under your tush for support, and decrease your range of motion.

» Suggested reps/sets: 12 reps | 3 sets

2. Forearm Plank:

This move keeps your core engaged to earn your abs. Posture is important when doing a plank.

Step 1: Lie face down on floor resting on your forearms. Push up off the floor, raising up onto toes and resting on the elbows. Keep your back flat, contracting your abdominal muscles while you hold your body in a straight line from head to heels. Don’t let your butt sag or stick up in the air.

Modification (Advanced): To really challenge yourself, position your elbows even further ahead so that there is more distance between your elbows and toes.

» Suggested reps/sets: Hold for 30-60 seconds depending on fitness level.

3. Russian Twist:

Step 1: Sit down with your knees bent and feet on the floor. Clasp your hands together with straight arms and rotate the torso to one side. Your arms and hands will be on the outside of your legs. Be sure to pull the naval in toward the spine so the lower back doesn’t arch or tense.

Step 2: Take a deep breath, then exhale while slowly twisting your torso as far to the right as you can manage without changing the angle of your torso from the ﬂoor.

Modification (Advanced): Lift feet off the floor, lean further back. You can also hold a heavy dumbbell and tap it on the floor on each twist.

» Suggested reps/sets: Hold for 30-60 seconds depending on fitness level.

4. Bicycle Crunch:

This classic workout is a great one that engages all your stomach muscles! For this exercise to work, the movement has to come from your abs; simply swinging your elbows from side to side doesn’t work your stomach.

Step 1: Lie on your back with hands behind your head, knees bent and feet on the floor. Lift your shoulder blades off the ground, and keep them off the ground for this whole exercise. Twist your torso to the right, bringing your left shoulder in to touch your right knee. Keep left leg straight and lifted off the floor.

Step 2: Repeat, twisting torso to the left and bringing your right shoulder into touch your left knee. Make sure your rib cage is moving and not just your elbows. That is one rep. Continue switching sides for instructed amount of time.

Modification (Beginner): Feet can return to the floor after each rep.

» Suggested reps/sets: 12 reps (each side) | 3 sets

5. Pilates Sit-Up:

This move is perfect for working your abs, but correct posture is a must!

Step 1: Lie on your back and hold one dumbbell horizontally over your chest, arms extended. Flex the feet and allow for a natural curve of the lower back, but pull the belly button into the spine.

Step 2: Exhale and peel the spine off of the mat while continuing to hold the weight out in front of you. Keep your feet and legs on the mat. Come to a complete sitting position with a straight back before you roll the spine back down.

Modification (Beginner): Have someone hold your feet; drop the weight; bend the knees.

» Suggested reps/sets: 12 reps | 3 sets

6. Crab Twist:

Here’s another fun twist on the crunch that will have you feeling the burn!

Step 1: Sit on floor with knees bent in front of you, feet hip-width apart on the floor. Place hands shoulder-width apart on floor behind you. Lift your butt so that your body is in reverse tabletop position. Extend your right leg and place your left hand behind your head, elbow out.

Step 2: Crunch diagonally, bringing your right knee to your left elbow. That’s one rep. Repeat for allotted amount of reps, then switch to the other side.

Modification (Beginner): When in reverse tabletop position, keep both hands on the floor behind you and raise your knee to your chest.

» Suggested reps/sets: 6 reps (on each side) | 3 sets

7. Ab Roll Up:

This move really gets you moving and works your core!

Step 1: From standing, lower down into a low squat. When your butt hits the floor, roll onto your back, hugging your knees into your chest and your hips off the floor.

Step 2: Use your core and momentum to roll your body forward, planting your feet flat on the floor, coming back into a low squat, then press up to standing, squeezing your butt.

» Suggested reps/sets: 12 reps | 3 sets

8. Healthy Diet:

Great abdominals start in the kitchen. This isn’t an exercise per se, but it is an exercise in willpower. You can do crunches all day long, but if you don’t alter your diet then you won’t see a big change. You have to fight the belly fat in order to show off the muscle definition that the exercises are accomplishing. Some great abdominal friendly foods include: walnuts, olive oil, pistachios, almonds, avocado, flax seed oil, macadamia nuts, natural peanut butter, sunflower seeds and dark or semi sweet chocolate.