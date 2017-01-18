6 Things to Cook With Kids

There’s a lot of advice out there for parents of picky eaters, but one thing that comes up in particular is to cook with your children. The numerous benefits include passing along healthy habits, learning about different foods and nutrition and getting your children excited about trying new things. If you’re looking for foods to cook with your children, here are six ideas worth exploring.

Chocolate Covered Peanut Butter Bananas Bites: This is a great recipe to make with your kids because it’s not overly complicated. Mixing, spreading and dipping are all easy enough for your kids to do with some adult supervision. That hardest part is getting them to wait the hour it takes to freeze them! Click here for the recipe.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Skinny Mini Banana Nut Muffins: Mixing the ingredients together is a great task to dictate to your kids, and sprinkling on the nuts will be almost as fun as eating them! Get the recipe here.

PB and Fruit Protein Balls: For kids not sensitive or allergic to peanut butter, these fun balls are the way to go! They give your kids the chance to make a fun snack as well as the protein they need to get through the day. Click here for the recipe.

Cheesy BBQ Chicken Pizza: This is a yummy pizza that kids will love, but if you’re little one is a picky eater, you can let them put the toppings on theirportion of the pizza, guaranteeing a dinner everyone will love! To get this recipe, click here.

Butternut Squash Mini Muffins: Hiding veggies might not be possible here, but letting your children see how delicious they taste may open the door to other veggies too! Click here for the recipe.

Pomegranate Blueberry Powerhouse Smoothie: Slice up the fruit and pass it off to your kiddos! Let them dump your ingredients into the blender and let them be amazed by the delicious, not to mention healthy, concoction they’ve just created! Get the full recipe by clicking here.