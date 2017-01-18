6 Saucy Additions to Makeover Chicken Dinners

From boring to mouth-watering, we all know the sauce or salsa makes the meal. Store-bought sauces and condiments pack in an excess of sugar, sodium, and other highly processed ingredients that can transform a dish from healthy to havoc when it comes to nutrition.

These skinny-fied saucy additions are your go-to toppers to turn your simple poultry presentation into a flavorful crowd-pleasing family favorite.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Mango Rhubarb Salsa: This salsa tastes as good as it looks, trust me. The basil, cucumber and rhubarb give it that fresh-from-the-garden taste and the mango adds the right amount of sweetness. Set aside your heavy sauces and creams, because at less than 30 calories for 1/4 cup, this is the ultimate addition to your meals. (via Skinny Mom)

Skinny Barbecue Sauce: From chicken tenders to chicken breasts, you can’t go wrong with the classic taste of barbecue chicken. Traditional store-bought barbecue sauces are loaded with sugar and corn syrup. Whip up your own skinny sauce to bypass some of those additives. Not to mention, this homemade version offers a mouth-watering taste better than any pre-packaged bottle. (via Skinny Mom)

Now that you have your makeover ideas, check out Skinny Mom’s Chicken Recipe Index and have some fun in the kitchen!