6 Kid-Tested, Mommy-Approved Snacks

We all know how hard it can be to get kids to eat healthy foods. It becomes even harder when all the sugary junk food appeals to them because it’s brightly colored or has their favorite cartoon character pictured. However, there are plenty of nutritious alternatives perfect for lunches, after school, or on the go. Here’s a list of healthy and easy snacks that your kids will love, and that you may end up snacking on too!

Snikkidy All-Natural Cheese Puffs: These delicious puffs come in two classic flavors: grilled cheese and mac n’ cheese. They contain 50 percent less fat than regular potato chips and 35 percent less fat than regular veggie sticks or straws! Plus, they’re made with non-GMO ingredients making them extra healthy. Your kids will love the cheesy crunch, and you won’t feel guilty letting them have it! Click here for more info.

Homemade Fruit Smoothie Popsicles: Smoothies are great quick meals and kids are always begging for popsicles from the grocery store, so why not combine them?! You can freeze the smoothies in popsicle molds for a sweet and fast treat. This is a great way for you to sneak nutrient-dense fruits and greens into your child’s diet. Plus, they’ll think of this as a dessert — double bonus! Click here for 20 quick homemade popsicle recipes to make with your kids!

Annie’s Cheddar Bunnies: Annie’s has a variety of snack mixes, like cheddar squares, organic graham crackers, pretzel bunnies and more, but this one is a favorite among kids. You can buy them in bulk, they’re shaped like cute little bunnies and they are all-natural, real cheese snacks that your kids will love! Click here for more info.

Clif Kid ZBar: Your favorite protein bar is now available in mini size for your kids! They come in flavors like chocolate brownie, s’mores and chocolate chip and are a great source of carbs, fiber, protein and fat for your children’s fast-growing bodies. Check them out here!

Snikkidy Eat Your Vegetables: These chips have a full serving of vegetables in every ounce! It doesn’t get much better than that. They’re made with a unique blend of vegetables including sweet potatoes, carrots, navy beans, tomatoes, spinach and broccoli. They’re a great source of Vitamin A, fiber, and protein, and your kids will be begging you for more! And trust me moms, you’ll want to buy enough for you to snack on as well — they are better than full-fat potato chips! Click here to check them out.

String Cheese: Not only is this snack really fun for your kids to pull apart, but it’s full of calcium and protein. You can even mix the beloved string cheese snack up and make little caprese-style sandwiches with grape tomato and string cheese slices. Or you could serve string cheese with peas or frozen grapes. The options are endless!

What are some of your kids’ favorite healthy snacks? Share with us in the comments below!