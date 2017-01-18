6 Healthy Recipes For The Ultimate Cookout Menu

Picture this: You invite family or neighborhood friends over for a backyard party with every intention to throw a memorable, Pinterest-worthy bash. But when it come to planning the menu, your mind draws a blank. What can be served other than traditional burgers, hot dogs, baked beans and chips? This may be an all-too-familiar problem for the perfectionists and self-proclaimed party planners out there.

For a unique, delicious and healthier take on your guests’ favorite grilled foods, you have to try these healthy cookout recipes by The Skinny Fork. They’ll help you throw the ultimate cookout that’ll be remembered for years; you may even land a well-earned spot as the go-to hostess! Without further ado: Your ultimate cookout menu!

1. Heathified Burgerdogs: You don’t want to veer too far from traditional burgers and dogs! But because buying both hot dog and hamburger buns for your party is so last year, grill this tasty take on any cookout’s main course and impress all your guests. This burgerdog is even stuffed with cheese! Check it out here.

>> Serve your burgerdogs with Lower Sugar Homemade Ketchup!

2. Three Bean Salad: Ditch pasta salad or French onion dip for this lightened-up side dish that’s sure to please. This recipe is clean, served cool, and is only 159 calories per serving! It also requires no work as you just toss in the ingredients, stir and chill. It’s the perfect summer side for warm days. See the ingredients list here.

3. Cheesy Ranch Chex: Who needs a plastic bag of chips on every table? Keep bowls of this easy-to-grab chex mix around and give your guests a healthier alternative to munch on throughout the night. This is another simple, 5-minute recipe you’ll love to keep handy. Get the recipe here and give them a try!

4. Skinny Fried Tomatoes: For any guests who only eat their veggies breaded and deep fried, serve up these faux “fried” tomatoes and fool them without a hitch! This baked breading includes raw almonds and flax seed that pack a nutritional punch on each delicious slice. Click here to learn more!

5. Grilled Feta Skewers: Add some color and creativity to your spread! These thin slices of seasoned zucchini taste amazing after a few minutes on the grill, and the Feta practically melts in your mouth. These fun stick foods will surely be a highlight of your party. Get started here.

6. Grilled Shortcake Kabob: What summertime soiree is complete without something sweet? These tasty desserts on a stick will be devoured by guests young and old. The cheesecake dip is so light and creamy to pair perfectly with the fruit and shortcake! Check it out here.

Inspired to have your own backyard party? Use these amazing healthier recipes to throw a hot cookout this summer. And if you want to become a master host, grab a few of these unique party items to impress your guests!