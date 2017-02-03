52 Flat Belly Foods

When your mind is set on weight loss, you probably want quick results. You’ve heard over and over again that you need to cut calories and eat nutrient-dense foods that act as fuel for your body, but how can you do that without going hungry? There are plenty of options for meals under 300 calories, but what about snacks?
By eating smarter and making conscious choices about what enters that mouth of yours, you’ll be able to cut calories where they won’t be severely missed. The following healthy alternatives rounded up by Prevention have less saturated fats and refined grains to keep you fuller longer, meaning you’ll be snacking smarter, though not necessarily less. Add these low-calorie snacks to a workout routine that will whittle your middle and you are on your way to a flat belly.
1. Craving: 16-ounce latte
Swap it for: 12-ounce latte made with fat-free milk
Calories saved: 120
2. Craving: 16-ounce soda
Swap it for: Water with a squeeze of lemon (or try this Slim Down Detox Water)
Calories saved: 180
3. Craving: 16-ounce iced mocha Frappuccino
Swap it for: 16-ounce iced coffee with fat-free milk
Calories saved: 270
4. Craving: Iced tea with 2 teaspoons of sugar and lemon
Swap it for: Iced tea with a squeeze of orange and lemon
Calories saved: 30
5. Craving: 1 cup juice
Swap it for: ½ cup juice mixed with ½ cup sparkling water
Calories saved: 60
6. Craving: 4-ounce white or red wine
Swap it for: 2-ounce white or red wine with 2-ounce sparkling water
Calories saved: 50
7. Craving: 16-ounce beer
Swap it for: 12-ounce light beer
Calories saved: 100
8. Craving: ¼ cup grated cheddar cheese
Swap it for: 1 tablespoon Parmesan cheese
Calories saved: 90
9. Craving: ½ cup grated whole mozzarella
Swap it for: ½ cup reduced-fat mozzarella
Calories saved: 85
10. Craving: ½ cup cottage cheese
Swap it for: ½ cup 1% fat cottage cheese
Calories saved: 35
11. Craving: 8-ounce 2% milk
Swap it for: 8-ounce fat-free milk
Calories saved: 50
12. Craving: 12-ounce coffee with 2 tablespoon cream
Swap it for: 12-ounce coffee with ¼ cup fat-free milk
Calories saved: 20
13. Craving: 2 large eggs
Swap it for: 3 large egg whites
Calories saved: 95
14. Craving: ½ cup whole milk ricotta cheese
Swap it for: ½ cup part-skim ricotta cheese
Calories saved: 45
15. Craving: chocolate chip cookie, 4″ diameter
Swap it for: 4 (1-inch) squares of dark chocolate
Calories saved: 180
16. Craving: ½ cup trail mix with chocolate chips
Swap it for: DIY trail mix (½ cup spoon size Shredded Wheat, 2 tablespoon sliced almonds, 1 tablespoon raisins)
Calories saved: 160
17. Craving: 1 cup potato chips (about 15)
Swap it for: 2 cups air-popped popcorn
Calories saved: 95
18. Craving: tortilla chips, 1-ounce bag
Swap it for: Baked tortilla chips, 1-ounce bag
Calories saved: 50
19. Craving: Snickers® candy bar
Swap it for: Luna Bar (flavor, your choice)
Calories saved: 85
20. Craving: 1-ounce bag pretzels (about 10)
Swap it for: ½-ounce bag whole grain pretzels
Calories saved: 55
21. Craving: ½ cup Peanut M&M’s
Swap it for: ½ cup unshelled pistachio nuts
Calories saved: 90
22. Craving: 1 cup fruit-on-the-bottom yogurt
Swap it for: ½ cup diced strawberries with ½ cup fat-free vanilla yogurt
Calories saved: 105
23. Craving: Blueberry muffin
Swap it for: Whole grain English muffin spread with 1 tablespoon blueberry fruit spread
Calories saved: 270
24. Craving: 1″ thick slice banana bread
Swap it for: 1 slice whole grain toast topped with ½ banana mashed and mixed with 1 teaspoon peanut butter
Calories saved: 260
25. Craving: Plain bagel
Swap it for: ½ whole wheat bagel
Calories saved: 125
26. Craving: 2 slices white bread
Swap it for: 1 slice whole wheat bread
Calories saved: 125
Want to get the rest of these belly flattening food swaps? Click here to be taken to the original story on Prevention.