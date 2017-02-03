52 Flat Belly Foods

When your mind is set on weight loss, you probably want quick results. You’ve heard over and over again that you need to cut calories and eat nutrient-dense foods that act as fuel for your body, but how can you do that without going hungry? There are plenty of options for meals under 300 calories, but what about snacks?

By eating smarter and making conscious choices about what enters that mouth of yours, you’ll be able to cut calories where they won’t be severely missed. The following healthy alternatives rounded up by Prevention have less saturated fats and refined grains to keep you fuller longer, meaning you’ll be snacking smarter, though not necessarily less. Add these low-calorie snacks to a workout routine that will whittle your middle and you are on your way to a flat belly.

1. Craving: 16-ounce latte

Swap it for: 12-ounce latte made with fat-free milk

Calories saved: 120

2. Craving: 16-ounce soda

Swap it for: Water with a squeeze of lemon (or try this Slim Down Detox Water)

Calories saved: 180

3. Craving: 16-ounce iced mocha Frappuccino

Swap it for: 16-ounce iced coffee with fat-free milk

Calories saved: 270

4. Craving: Iced tea with 2 teaspoons of sugar and lemon

Swap it for: Iced tea with a squeeze of orange and lemon

Calories saved: 30

5. Craving: 1 cup juice

Swap it for: ½ cup juice mixed with ½ cup sparkling water

Calories saved: 60

6. Craving: 4-ounce white or red wine

Swap it for: 2-ounce white or red wine with 2-ounce sparkling water

Calories saved: 50

7. Craving: 16-ounce beer

Swap it for: 12-ounce light beer

Calories saved: 100

8. Craving: ¼ cup grated cheddar cheese

Swap it for: 1 tablespoon Parmesan cheese

Calories saved: 90

9. Craving: ½ cup grated whole mozzarella

Swap it for: ½ cup reduced-fat mozzarella

Calories saved: 85

10. Craving: ½ cup cottage cheese

Swap it for: ½ cup 1% fat cottage cheese

Calories saved: 35

11. Craving: 8-ounce 2% milk

Swap it for: 8-ounce fat-free milk

Calories saved: 50

12. Craving: 12-ounce coffee with 2 tablespoon cream

Swap it for: 12-ounce coffee with ¼ cup fat-free milk

Calories saved: 20

13. Craving: 2 large eggs

Swap it for: 3 large egg whites

Calories saved: 95

14. Craving: ½ cup whole milk ricotta cheese

Swap it for: ½ cup part-skim ricotta cheese

Calories saved: 45

15. Craving: chocolate chip cookie, 4″ diameter

Swap it for: 4 (1-inch) squares of dark chocolate

Calories saved: 180

16. Craving: ½ cup trail mix with chocolate chips

Swap it for: DIY trail mix (½ cup spoon size Shredded Wheat, 2 tablespoon sliced almonds, 1 tablespoon raisins)

Calories saved: 160

17. Craving: 1 cup potato chips (about 15)

Swap it for: 2 cups air-popped popcorn

Calories saved: 95

18. Craving: tortilla chips, 1-ounce bag

Swap it for: Baked tortilla chips, 1-ounce bag

Calories saved: 50

19. Craving: Snickers® candy bar

Swap it for: Luna Bar (flavor, your choice)

Calories saved: 85

20. Craving: 1-ounce bag pretzels (about 10)

Swap it for: ½-ounce bag whole grain pretzels

Calories saved: 55

21. Craving: ½ cup Peanut M&M’s

Swap it for: ½ cup unshelled pistachio nuts

Calories saved: 90

22. Craving: 1 cup fruit-on-the-bottom yogurt

Swap it for: ½ cup diced strawberries with ½ cup fat-free vanilla yogurt

Calories saved: 105

23. Craving: Blueberry muffin

Swap it for: Whole grain English muffin spread with 1 tablespoon blueberry fruit spread

Calories saved: 270

24. Craving: 1″ thick slice banana bread

Swap it for: 1 slice whole grain toast topped with ½ banana mashed and mixed with 1 teaspoon peanut butter

Calories saved: 260

25. Craving: Plain bagel

Swap it for: ½ whole wheat bagel

Calories saved: 125

26. Craving: 2 slices white bread

Swap it for: 1 slice whole wheat bread

Calories saved: 125

