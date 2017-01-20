50 Recipes for Sneaking Vegetables into Food

Let’s be honest: It’s not just the kids who don’t want to eat their vegetables. If you and hubby need a little more greens in your life, add these recipes to your repertoire. We’ve got veggies from breakfast to dessert!

BREAKFAST

Skinny Chicken Vegetable Frittata: This frittata is absolutely packed with veggies. Luckily, they are masked by light and fluffy eggs! This breakfast is a great way to start off your day. Check it out here.

Turkey Bacon, Egg White, Spinach Breakfast Sandwich: You may not be able to sneak the onions past the kids, but the spinach in the sandwich is chopped and can be easily hidden amongst the scrambled eggs! Click here to see how it’s done.

Skinny Crustless Quiche: Cheesy and light, this is a tasty breakfast. The kids probably won’t even notice the broccoli that’s been chopped up in there, and if you’re lucky, hubby won’t either. Click here for the recipe.

Skinny Zucchini Bread: This bread recipe calls for 2½ cups of zucchini, but your kids will have no idea that they’re eating a veggie! In fact, they’ll probably want this for an after-school snack after having it for breakfast. Get the step-by-step instructions here.

Skinny Avocado Egg Scramble: With this dish, not only are you getting chunks of avocado, but also bell peppers, all mixed into a light and fluffy scramble with yummy, gooey cheese! See the full recipe here.

Skinny Crustless Chicken Quiche: Made with quinoa, a grain not a vegetable, this chicken quiche also features red peppers. They aren’t spicy, so your kids probably won’t even realize they’re eating anything particularly healthy. See the full ingredient list here.

Breakfast Quesadillas with Scrambled Eggs, Spinach and Black Beans: This healthy and hearty breakfast is packed with fiber and protein. Serve this up with a side of guacamole and dig in! To learn how to make these, click here.

(Photo: Cookie + Kate)

Double Chocolate Zucchini Waffles: These certainly don’t look healthy. And guess what? They don’t taste that way either! This recipe has one cup of zucchini, however, and will have the kids asking for seconds. (via Thriving Home Blog)

(Photo: Thriving Home Blog)

Breakfast Taco Cups: Small hands will have so much fun eating these taco cups that they won’t even realize that there might be something green in there! They’ll be too distracted by the tasty bacon and cheese! (via Bev Cooks)

(Photo: Bev Cooks)

Simple Vegetable Egg Bake: This is a really simple breakfast that you can throw together right when you wake up and have it ready by the time you’re out of the shower. Simply pick out whatever veggies you have on hand, pour your egg mixture over it and bake it! (via Naturally Ella)

(Photo: Naturally Ella)

LUNCH

Black Bean and Corn Quesadilla: Quesadillas cut up into strips are great for little hands! And with this recipe, you can use the cheese to hide the black bean and corn in the center of your quesadilla for some extra nutrients! Click here for instructions!

Grilled Cheese with Roasted Broccoli: Kids love grilled cheese sandwiches! Chop up some roasted broccoli and disperse it discretely throughout the sandwich for a little nutrient boost. Click here for cooking instructions.

(Photo: Marin Mama Cooks)

Mini Rainbow Sandwiches: Make enough to serve up at lunch and you’ll have the kids filled with nutrients in no time! These little sandwiches are fun to make and kids love the bright colors! (via Super Healthy Kids)

(Photo: Super Healthy Kids)

Chicken & Veggie Nuggets: Make your own chicken nuggets with a twist! A batch of these uses an entire bag of frozen veggies. To make them even more enticing for the kids, you can use cookie cutters to make them into fun shapes. (via Cheeky Kitchen)

(Photo: Cheeky Kitchen)

Bread-Free Potato Sandwiches: Small kids can’t resist a small sandwich! Cut up and cook some potatoes, add cheese and a sliced up veggie and you’ve just made a healthy kid-friendly lunch! (via Super Healthy Kids)

(Photo: Super Healthy Kids)

Veggie Wrap: One way to guarantee your kid is actually eating the lunch you’ve packed him it to make it fun and unique. Instead of a PB&J, make this easy veggie wrap! The cream cheese spread will have them digging in! (via Super Healthy Kids)

(Photo: Super Healthy Kids)

South Western Veggie Wrap: This is a great wrap for you and hubby to eat! It’s got great bold flavors, is totally meatless and will give you the boost of nutrients you’ve been missing out on! (via Oh My Veggies)

(Photo: Oh My Veggies)

Loaded Cauliflower Potato Soup: This tastes like your usual filling, delicious loaded baked potato soup, but by substituting for healthier ingredients and adding cauliflower florets, this lunch gives you a great serving of veggies! (via Pop Sugar)

(Photo: Pop Sugar)

Cauliflower Crusted Pizza: Using cauliflower in your crust is a sneaky way to get the family to eat their dreaded vegetables. It won’t give it any strange taste or texture, and you can limit the tomato slices you put on top to keep it from appareling too healthy. (via Pop Sugar)

(Photo: Pop Sugar)

Veggie Turkey Sandwich: With a spread of light cream cheese, this classic turkey sandwich also has carrots, cucumbers and radishes. This sandwich is easily made in bulk: one for your lunch, one for your husband, and one for each kid! (via Butterball)

(Photo: Butterball)

SNACKS, APPETIZERS & SIDES

Healthy Mango Salsa: Serve up this mango salsa to the family as a healthy snack. This mango dip actually has rhubarb in it as well but it tastes so good your family and friends will be none the wiser that they’re being healthy! To get the full ingredient list, click here.

Veggie Muffin Sandwiches: For a savory and healthy after-school snack, revamp your muffins! Kids love to eat baked goods, so turn it into a healthy treat! (via Super Healthy Kids)

(Photo: Super Healthy Kids)

Cauliflower Tots: Tater tots are the perfect side dish for tiny, hungry hands. Instead of a greasy tray of taters, make these! Cauliflower is a fan favorite skinny swap that keeps a great taste and texture. Learn to make them here.

(Photo: Skinny Taste)

Skinny Mashed Cauliflower: Mashed potatoes are a classic side dish, but it’s also a great opportunity to get some veggies on your plate! Swap in some cauliflower for a healthier option! Get the step-by-step instructions.

Skinny Butternut Squash Mini Muffins: Make these for a healthy after school snack! Their tiny size is great for tiny hands and even better for your portion control! They’ll never realize that the yummy taste is actually a vegetable. Get the recipe here.

Zucchini Pizza Bites: A great appetizer or an after-school snack, these mimic the frozen classic Bagel Bites but are far healthier. There’s no way your kids will resist the cheesy treat! (via Damn Delicious)

(Photo: Damn Delicious)

Banana Berry and Kale Smoothie: The sweet and fruity tastes of this smoothie make this a great mid-morning snack! You’ll be giving your body a boost of nutrition while giving your taste buds a treat! (via Sandwich Smiles)

(Photo: Sandwich Smiles)

Baked Panko Zucchini Fries: A much healthier alternative than french fries, these zucchini sticks will get gobbled up when you serve them to the family! Make sure you can grab some before they’re gone. (via Babble)

(Photo: Babble)

Baked Onion Rings: Usually, onion rings are an unhealthy food you might order at the bar, but now they are a baked way to get some veggies onto the table! This is a great was to get kids eating. (via Super Healthy Kids)

(Photo: Super Healthy Kids)

Creamy Cauliflower Garlic Rice: This recipe is just as the title says: creamy. It’s filling, tasty and you’ll be wanting seconds, so be careful not to overeat. In fact, the whole family will enjoy this meal! (via Pinch of Yum)

(Photo: Pinch of Yum)

DINNER

Stuffed Pepper Casserole: This casserole is bursting with chopped up bell peppers, but no one will notice because they are disguised by the ground beef and cheese! Plus, each serving is under 300 calories! See all of the nutritional info here.

Lean Turkey and Spinach Lasagna: Layered with cheese and lasagna noodles, your picky eater (and maybe husband) will have no idea how much spinach they’re getting! Plus, the lean turkey makes this meal even better for you than a traditional lasagna with meat sauce. To see the nutrition facts, click here.

Cheesy Twice Baked Potato and Broccoli Casserole: Cheesy and delicious, this casserole will be a hit! It does have A LOT of broccoli though, so you if think think it may be too much to sneak past the kids, consider using a little less than the recipe calls for. Try it out!

Skinny Veggie Spaghetti: A traditional spaghetti recipe made into a casserole and we’ve snuck in some veggies! Carrots, mushrooms and zucchini make this dish nice and healthy! Plus, you can make it in about 30 minutes. Perfect for busy families. Click here for instructions.

Turkey Enchilada Casserole: With tomatoes, beans and corn in this enchilada, your kids will be getting in some nutrients but only tasty the cheesy goodness and juicy turkey! For instructions on cooking this casserole, click here.

Skinny Baked Mac and Cheese with Broccoli: Most kids go crazy for mac and cheese! Skip the boxed brand and bake your own! That, plus the addition of broccoli gives you a tasty and healthy meal the whole family will enjoy. Check it out here.

BBQ Turkey Meatloaf Cups: With carrots, onion and green peppers, this mini sized meal tastes great and offers up some veggies for you, the kids and hubby! Serve it alongside the Cauliflower Mashed Potatoes for a real, vegetable-filled meal! Get the recipe here.

Slow Cooker Chicken Pot Pie: Made with potatoes, celery, and other mixed veggies, this slow cooker recipe has lots of little veggies that get hidden amongst the chicken and light and fluffy biscuit! By keeping the veggies small and chopped up, they may just sneak past the lips of unsuspecting kids. Click here to get the recipe.

Spinach Stuffed Shells with Meat Sauce: Healthy spinach is masked by creamy and delicious ricotta cheese in this dish! With the addition of the meat sauce, this Italian dinner is a hit. To get the recipe, click here.

Taco Stuffed Zucchinis: Zucchini boats are a great way to transport veggies! This taco stuffing is so flavorful and tasty that kids won’t even realize the healthy veggie that is holding it together! If you’re don’t like spicy, however, consider taking out the jalapeños. (via Oh My Veggies)

(Photo: Oh My Veggies)

DESSERT

Marshmallow Cream Cake: Light and fluffy like a marshmallow but not quite as sweet, this cake is totally vegan. It’s a wholesome cake that you won’t feel guilty about, and it will seriously impress all of your friends at the next potluck. It’s made with beets, cashews and other great goodies! Check out the recipe here!

(Photo: Naturally Ella)

Chocolate Cauliflower Cake: Soft and delicious, this cake is made with cauliflower, but unless you were warned, you couldn’t tell from taste or texture. Test out this recipe on your unsuspecting family and enjoy their faces once you’ve told them what they are actually eating. Click here to get this recipe!

(Photo: Chocolate Covered Katie)

Blueberry Kale Pops: A fruity and refreshing popsicle with a surprising twist! Unless you know there is kale in these, you’d never suspect it. The trick is to use baby kale leaves, which are less potent than their full-grown counterpart. (via Oh My Veggies)

(Photo: Oh My Veggies)

Zucchini Brownies: These brownies look warm, oozing with chocolate and overall deliciousness, and they actually taste that way too! But they’ve got the added bonus of vegetables! The yogurt and zucchini in this recipe keep it very moist for an awesome fudgey taste and texture. (via Carpé Season)

(Photo: Carpé Season)

Chocolate Beet Cake: This cake is made with three medium sized beets but you won’t be able to taste them! At the most, you may detect a slightly earthy note, but your taste buds will be so distracted by the moist chocolate cake that you won’t be concerned. (via Tree Hugger)

(Photo: Tree Hugger)

Gluten-Free White Bean Brownies: Made with garbanzo beans instead of flour, these brownies are soft, delicious and very easy to make! Your family will have no idea that they’re eating healthy when they devour this dessert! (via Yummy Healthy Easy)

(Photo: Yummy Healthy Easy)

Carrot Oatmeal Cookies: A soft and moist cookie filed with carrots, oats, walnuts and coconut! This cookie is perfect for spring time and makes for a great after-school treat for the kids. (via Yummy Healthy Easy)

(Photo: Yummy Healthy Easy)

Chocolate Orange Zucchini Doughnuts: Dessert or breakfast, does it really matter? This is a doughnut recipe that you don’t have to feel as guilty about! In fact, these donuts are baked, so you’ve already eliminated some of the unhealthy factor. (via Pink Patisserie)

(Photo: Pink Patisserie)

Aubergine Brownies: A chocolatey, fudgey brownies recipe that calls for aubergine, which is just the British way of saying eggplant. If you are looking to make a rich, dense and moist dessert, look no further. (Via Peaches and Donuts)

(Photo: Peaches and Donuts)

Zucchini Sandwich Cookies: With a cream cheese frosting in between, these cookie sandwiches are sure to be a hit with the kids! The real issue will be making sure they don’t spoil their appetite eating the whole batch! (via Speed Bump Kitchen)