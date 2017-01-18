50 Gluten-Free Baked Goods

It’s Gluten-Free Baking Week! To celebrate, we’ve scoured our favorite blogs for the tastiest gluten-free treats we could find! Just because you’re living without gluten doesn’t mean you should be missing out on the tastier things in life!

Cranberry Walnut Chocolate Chip Cookies: Made with tart cranberries, this tasty cookie is great for serving to any guest or for a surprise after-school treat for the kids. (via Elana’s Pantry)

Videos by PopCulture.com

(Photo: Elana’s Pantry)

Double Almond Chocolate Chip Cookies: Full of protein and made with almond flour, this is a tasty cookie that you don’t need to feel guilty about! (via Elana’s Pantry)

(Photo: Elana’s Pantry)

>> Read more: Is Going Gluten Free Dangerous?

Fig Newtons: Fig Newtons are a great treat, especially if you need a sweet snack. If you are keeping gluten free, you can make these so you don’t have to miss out! (via Elana’s Pantry)

(Photo: Elana’s Pantry)

Lemon Lavender Cookies: Not only are these cookies gluten free, but they are also vegan! If you want a tasty cookie to serve to a diet restricted guest, this is a great recipe! (via Elana’s Pantry)

(Photo: Elana’s Pantry)

Mexican Wedding Cookies: Gluten-free, dairy-free, grain-free and refined sugar-free, this cookies are paleo and delicious! Mexican Wedding Cookies can also be called Russian Tea Cakes or Snowball Cookies. (via Elana’s Pantry)

(Photo: Elana’s Pantry)

Raspberry Thumbprint Cookies: Made with only 6 ingredients, this cookie is not too complicated! It’s tasty, made with wholesome ingredients and great for holidays. (via Elana’s Pantry)

(Photo: Elana’s Pantry)

Carrot Cake: Enjoy this classic favorite with a gluten-free twist! Healthier and more wholesome, you can still enjoy this cake with your dietary restrictions. (via Elana’s Pantry)

(Photo: Elana’s Pantry)

>> Read more: 8 Gluten-Fre Muffin Recipes

Chocolate Strawberry Shortcake: This mouth watering recipe can be yours, regardless of your gluten restrictions. It’s decadent, tasty and totally gluten-free! (via Elana’s Pantry)

(Photo: Elana’s Pantry)

Coconut Cupcakes with Key Lime Icing: For a tangy, tropical and delicious flavor, make these cupcakes! They are a delicious treat that you and the whole family can enjoy. (via Elana’s Pantry)

(Photo: Elana’s Pantry)

Coconut Ice Cream Sandwiches: For a delicious frozen treat, try out this recipe. Enjoy after dinner, or as a surprise for when the kids come home from school! (via Simply Gluten-Free)

(Photo: Simply Gluten-Free)

For more gluten-free desserts, click “next.”

Sunbutter and Banana Donut: If living gluten free is cramping your decadent breakfast style, you’ll love this. Just like your favorite donut recipe, this one won’t disappoint. (via Simply Gluten-Free)

(Photo: Simply Gluten-Free)

Chocolate Covered Cherry Fudge: Make it for the holidays, as an edible gift, or for your own pleasure! This tasty recipe will leave your mouth watering! (via Simply Gluten-Free)

(Photo: Simply Gluten-Free)

>> Read more: Gluten-Free Foods to Make Your Life Easier

Chocolate Strawberry Ice Cream Cake: Delicious, decadent, sweet and rich. If people ever think being gluten-free means eating boring, just make them this cake. (via Simply Gluten-Free)

(Photo: Simply Gluten-Free)

Coconut Pudding Cake: A unique dessert that will have your mouth watering, this recipe is great for an after-dinner treat! (via Simply Gluten-Free)

(Photo: Simply Gluten-Free)

5 Minute Hot Chocolate Cake: Need a sweet treat ASAP? This gluten-free dessert only takes 5 minutes, so your taste buds will be singing soon. (via Simply Gluten-Free)

(Photo: Simply Gluten-Free)

Frozen S’mores Recipe: Cold, tasty, chocolatey. What’s better? Enjoy the tasty s’more flavor year round with this gluten-free recipe! (via Simply Gluten-Free)

(Photo: Simply Gluten-Free)

>> Read more: 10 Popular Recipes Made Gluten Free

Almond Chocolate Cherry Cupcake: For a tasty cupcake that everyone can enjoy, regardless if they consume gluten or not! (via Simply Gluten-Free)

(Photo: Simply Gluten-Free)

Double Dark Chocolate Coconut Macaroon Tart: Chocolate and coconut with a tart taste, this dessert has everything you’ve been craving. Plus it’s vegan and grain-free. (via Oh She Glows)

(Photo: Oh She Glows)

Triple Chocolate Doughnuts: Vegan and gluten-free, these doughnuts are not lacking in taste. With a great texture to boot, this is a recipe you’ll want to save. (via Oh She Glows)

(Photo: Oh She Glows)

Cake Balls: Another vegan and gluten-free recipe, these cake balls make for a tasty dessert whenever you need something sweet! Make them in bulk for a holiday gift! (via Oh She Glows)

(Photo: Oh She Glows)

Find more gluten-free treats on page three!

Chocolate Cupcakes with Coffee Icing: For a delicious cupcake, this will impress your friends and family; serve them this coffee topped treat! (via Gluten-Free Goddess)

(Photo: Gluten-Free Goddess)

Cappuccino Brownies: This may seem like something you’d buy at a high-end coffee shop, but it can come from your own oven! This is a great treat to serve up to friends and family! (via Gluten-Free Goddess)

(Photo: Gluten-Free Goddess)

>> Read more: 18 Sneaky Foods That Are Surprisingly Not Gluten-Free

Chocolate Brownie Cheesecake Ball: This dessert is exactly what it looks like A big ball of chocolatey, cheesecakey goodness covered in chocolate chips! Perfect for entertaining guests. (via Chocolate Covered Katie)

(Photo: Chocolate Covered Katie)

Chocolate Lace Cookies: A flourless and decadent cookie like this is something that should be shared! Make them in bulk and distribute to friends, family and neighbors! (via Chocolate Covered Katie)

(Photo: Chocolate Covered Katie)

Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough Cupcakes: Can’t decide if you’re in the mood for cookies or a cupcake? With this recipe, you can have both! (via Chocolate Covered Katie)

(Photo: Chocolate Covered Katie)

Lemon Blackberry Breakfast Cookies: For a quick, easy and healthy breakfast, just make these egg, gluten and dairy-free! They also make for a great healthy snack. (via Iowa Girl Eats)

(Photo: Iowa Girl Eats)

No-Bake Chocolate Peanut Butter Cheesecakes: Make these delicious treats next time you’re entertaining guests! They are delicious and impressive! (via Iowa Girl Eats)

(Photo: Iowa Girl Eats)

Cookies & Cream No-Bake Chex Bars: If you want to bring your kids into the kitchen, then this is a great recipe for it! There is lots of mixing that they can be responsible for! (via Iowa Girl Eats)

(Photo: Iowa Girl Eats)

Honey Almond Cake: An easy recipe that yields a moist and tasty cake, not to mention it’s Paleo in addition to gluten-free! (via Cookie + Cake)

(Photo: Cookie + Kate)

Peanut Butter Banana chocolate Chip Cookies: For a tasty and fun flavor, try these cookies! The peanut butter and banana give a great spin on a classic cookie! (via Cookie + Kate)

(Photo: Photo Credits: Cookie + Kate)

More gluten-free baked goods can be found on the next page!

Simple Apple Crisp: For a tasty, flavorful, and wholesome dessert, try out this recipe! This recipe is gluten-free but doesn’t taste like it’s missing anything! (via Cookie + Kate)

(Photo: Cookie + Kate)

Homemade Chocolate Hazelnut Lärabar: If you’re tired of spending money on expensive protein bars, try making some of your own! Not only are they healthy, but taste great! (via Naturally Ella)

(Photo: Naturally Ella)

>> Read more: Best Gluten-Free Meal Options

Chocolate Peppermint Cookies: Celebrate the winter season all year long with this minty treat! These gluten-free cookies will hit the spot! (via Girl Makes Food)

(Photo: Girl Makes Food)

Crispy and Chewy Coconut Cookies: For a taste of summer at any time of the year, make this cookie! It’s got a great coconut flavor that will have you feeling like you’re on vacation. (via Girl Makes Food)

(Photo: Girl Makes Food)

Pumpkin Chocolate Chip Cookie: Boost your classic cookie with your favorite fall flavor. It’s a great way to change things up if you’re getting tired of the average cookie. (via Girl Makes Food)

(Photo: Girl Makes Food)

Chocolate Peanut Butter Krispie Treat: You’ve made a rice crispy treat before, but never like this one! Vegan and gluten-free, this is a great dessert. (via Girl Makes Food)

(Photo: Girl Makes Food)

Pecan Pie Candy Bites: Bring these little delights to your next holiday party, friendly get together or work function! Everyone will be impressed and their tastebuds will be singing. (via Goodlife Eats)

(Photo: Goodlife Eats)

Cinnamon Roll Cookies: There is nothing better than waking up to the smell of an ooey gooey cinnamon roll. With this recipe, you can enjoy that at any time! (via Goodlife Eats)

(Photo: Goodlife Eats)

Chocolate Coconut Zucchini Cake: Moist, fudgey and rich, this cake will make you forget you aren’t eating gluten OR dairy! Simply delicious. (via Goodlife Eats)

(Photo: Goodlife Eats)

Toasted Coconut “Sugar” Cookies: This sugar cookie gives you the pleasure of a huge coconut chunk in every bite. They are sweet and great for any occasion. (via Goodlife Eats)

(Photo: for a dPhoto Credit: Goodlife Eats)

Get even more gluten-free desserts on the next page!

Dark Chocolate Macaroon Thumbprint Cookie: Satisfy your sweet tooth with these tasty cookies! They are sweet and wholesome! (via Gourmande in the Kitchen)

(Photo: Gourmande in the Kitchen)

Coconut Carmel Pecan Bars: A tasty bar of pecan topped in chewy, decadent carmel. This is a recipe you’ll want all year around. (via Gourmande in the Kitchen)

(Photo: Gourmande in the Kitchen)

Dark Chocolate Mousse Truffle Squares: Bold, clean flavors with a great texture, these truffles have a smooth taste you’ll want again and again. (via Gourmande in the Kitchen)

(Photo: Gourmande in the Kitchen)

Chocolate Sandwich Cookies with Chocolate Filling: For your very own Oreo, try this tasty cookie sandwich! You’ll love this dessert and so will your family! (via Gourmande in the Kitchen)

(Photo: Gourmande in the Kitchen)

Chewy Ginger Molasses Cookies: For a chewy cookie that tastes like the holidays, bake a batch of these and share with loved ones! (via Gourmande in the Kitchen)

(Photo: Gourmande in the Kitchen)

Crunchy Almond Cookies: Lighter than air, these crunchy cookies are a great snack. They are thin and easy to eat. (via Gourmande in the Kitchen)

(Photo: Gourmande in the Kitchen)

Peanut Butter and Marshmallow Sandwich Cookies: For a treat like no other, whip these up on a cold night for you and the family! (via Bread and Bonnet)

(Photo: Bread and Bonnet)

Apple Tart: For a crisp, classic flavor, try this recipe that is both vegan and gluten-free! (via A House in the Hills)

(Photo: A House in the Hills)

Rich Dark Chocolate Brownies: For a full and tasty chocolate flavor, stir up this brownie batter! You’ll be more than impressed. (via Barefeet in the Kitchen)

(Photo: Barefeet in the Kitchen)

Raspberry Lemon Cheesecake Cookies: Want to try out a new type of cookie? This gluten-free recipe will have you licking your lips! (via Spabettie)