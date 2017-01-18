50 Gluten-Free Baked Goods

It’s Gluten-Free Baking Week! To celebrate, we’ve scoured our favorite blogs for the tastiest gluten-free treats we could find! Just because you’re living without gluten doesn’t mean you should be missing out on the tastier things in life!
Cranberry Walnut Chocolate Chip Cookies: Made with tart cranberries, this tasty cookie is great for serving to any guest or for a surprise after-school treat for the kids. (via Elana’s Pantry)
Double Almond Chocolate Chip Cookies: Full of protein and made with almond flour, this is a tasty cookie that you don’t need to feel guilty about! (via Elana’s Pantry)
Fig Newtons: Fig Newtons are a great treat, especially if you need a sweet snack. If you are keeping gluten free, you can make these so you don’t have to miss out! (via Elana’s Pantry)
Lemon Lavender Cookies: Not only are these cookies gluten free, but they are also vegan! If you want a tasty cookie to serve to a diet restricted guest, this is a great recipe! (via Elana’s Pantry)
Mexican Wedding Cookies: Gluten-free, dairy-free, grain-free and refined sugar-free, this cookies are paleo and delicious! Mexican Wedding Cookies can also be called Russian Tea Cakes or Snowball Cookies. (via Elana’s Pantry)
Raspberry Thumbprint Cookies: Made with only 6 ingredients, this cookie is not too complicated! It’s tasty, made with wholesome ingredients and great for holidays. (via Elana’s Pantry)
Carrot Cake: Enjoy this classic favorite with a gluten-free twist! Healthier and more wholesome, you can still enjoy this cake with your dietary restrictions. (via Elana’s Pantry)
Chocolate Strawberry Shortcake: This mouth watering recipe can be yours, regardless of your gluten restrictions. It’s decadent, tasty and totally gluten-free! (via Elana’s Pantry)
Coconut Cupcakes with Key Lime Icing: For a tangy, tropical and delicious flavor, make these cupcakes! They are a delicious treat that you and the whole family can enjoy. (via Elana’s Pantry)
Coconut Ice Cream Sandwiches: For a delicious frozen treat, try out this recipe. Enjoy after dinner, or as a surprise for when the kids come home from school! (via Simply Gluten-Free)
Sunbutter and Banana Donut: If living gluten free is cramping your decadent breakfast style, you’ll love this. Just like your favorite donut recipe, this one won’t disappoint. (via Simply Gluten-Free)
Chocolate Covered Cherry Fudge: Make it for the holidays, as an edible gift, or for your own pleasure! This tasty recipe will leave your mouth watering! (via Simply Gluten-Free)
Chocolate Strawberry Ice Cream Cake: Delicious, decadent, sweet and rich. If people ever think being gluten-free means eating boring, just make them this cake. (via Simply Gluten-Free)
Coconut Pudding Cake: A unique dessert that will have your mouth watering, this recipe is great for an after-dinner treat! (via Simply Gluten-Free)
5 Minute Hot Chocolate Cake: Need a sweet treat ASAP? This gluten-free dessert only takes 5 minutes, so your taste buds will be singing soon. (via Simply Gluten-Free)
Frozen S’mores Recipe: Cold, tasty, chocolatey. What’s better? Enjoy the tasty s’more flavor year round with this gluten-free recipe! (via Simply Gluten-Free)
Almond Chocolate Cherry Cupcake: For a tasty cupcake that everyone can enjoy, regardless if they consume gluten or not! (via Simply Gluten-Free)
Double Dark Chocolate Coconut Macaroon Tart: Chocolate and coconut with a tart taste, this dessert has everything you’ve been craving. Plus it’s vegan and grain-free. (via Oh She Glows)
Triple Chocolate Doughnuts: Vegan and gluten-free, these doughnuts are not lacking in taste. With a great texture to boot, this is a recipe you’ll want to save. (via Oh She Glows)
Cake Balls: Another vegan and gluten-free recipe, these cake balls make for a tasty dessert whenever you need something sweet! Make them in bulk for a holiday gift! (via Oh She Glows)
Chocolate Cupcakes with Coffee Icing: For a delicious cupcake, this will impress your friends and family; serve them this coffee topped treat! (via Gluten-Free Goddess)
Cappuccino Brownies: This may seem like something you’d buy at a high-end coffee shop, but it can come from your own oven! This is a great treat to serve up to friends and family! (via Gluten-Free Goddess)
Chocolate Brownie Cheesecake Ball: This dessert is exactly what it looks like A big ball of chocolatey, cheesecakey goodness covered in chocolate chips! Perfect for entertaining guests. (via Chocolate Covered Katie)
Chocolate Lace Cookies: A flourless and decadent cookie like this is something that should be shared! Make them in bulk and distribute to friends, family and neighbors! (via Chocolate Covered Katie)
Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough Cupcakes: Can’t decide if you’re in the mood for cookies or a cupcake? With this recipe, you can have both! (via Chocolate Covered Katie)
Lemon Blackberry Breakfast Cookies: For a quick, easy and healthy breakfast, just make these egg, gluten and dairy-free! They also make for a great healthy snack. (via Iowa Girl Eats)
No-Bake Chocolate Peanut Butter Cheesecakes: Make these delicious treats next time you’re entertaining guests! They are delicious and impressive! (via Iowa Girl Eats)
Cookies & Cream No-Bake Chex Bars: If you want to bring your kids into the kitchen, then this is a great recipe for it! There is lots of mixing that they can be responsible for! (via Iowa Girl Eats)
Honey Almond Cake: An easy recipe that yields a moist and tasty cake, not to mention it’s Paleo in addition to gluten-free! (via Cookie + Cake)
Peanut Butter Banana chocolate Chip Cookies: For a tasty and fun flavor, try these cookies! The peanut butter and banana give a great spin on a classic cookie! (via Cookie + Kate)
Simple Apple Crisp: For a tasty, flavorful, and wholesome dessert, try out this recipe! This recipe is gluten-free but doesn’t taste like it’s missing anything! (via Cookie + Kate)
Homemade Chocolate Hazelnut Lärabar: If you’re tired of spending money on expensive protein bars, try making some of your own! Not only are they healthy, but taste great! (via Naturally Ella)
Chocolate Peppermint Cookies: Celebrate the winter season all year long with this minty treat! These gluten-free cookies will hit the spot! (via Girl Makes Food)
Crispy and Chewy Coconut Cookies: For a taste of summer at any time of the year, make this cookie! It’s got a great coconut flavor that will have you feeling like you’re on vacation. (via Girl Makes Food)
Pumpkin Chocolate Chip Cookie: Boost your classic cookie with your favorite fall flavor. It’s a great way to change things up if you’re getting tired of the average cookie. (via Girl Makes Food)
Chocolate Peanut Butter Krispie Treat: You’ve made a rice crispy treat before, but never like this one! Vegan and gluten-free, this is a great dessert. (via Girl Makes Food)
Pecan Pie Candy Bites: Bring these little delights to your next holiday party, friendly get together or work function! Everyone will be impressed and their tastebuds will be singing. (via Goodlife Eats)
Cinnamon Roll Cookies: There is nothing better than waking up to the smell of an ooey gooey cinnamon roll. With this recipe, you can enjoy that at any time! (via Goodlife Eats)
Chocolate Coconut Zucchini Cake: Moist, fudgey and rich, this cake will make you forget you aren’t eating gluten OR dairy! Simply delicious. (via Goodlife Eats)
Toasted Coconut “Sugar” Cookies: This sugar cookie gives you the pleasure of a huge coconut chunk in every bite. They are sweet and great for any occasion. (via Goodlife Eats)
Dark Chocolate Macaroon Thumbprint Cookie: Satisfy your sweet tooth with these tasty cookies! They are sweet and wholesome! (via Gourmande in the Kitchen)
Coconut Carmel Pecan Bars: A tasty bar of pecan topped in chewy, decadent carmel. This is a recipe you’ll want all year around. (via Gourmande in the Kitchen)
Dark Chocolate Mousse Truffle Squares: Bold, clean flavors with a great texture, these truffles have a smooth taste you’ll want again and again. (via Gourmande in the Kitchen)
Chocolate Sandwich Cookies with Chocolate Filling: For your very own Oreo, try this tasty cookie sandwich! You’ll love this dessert and so will your family! (via Gourmande in the Kitchen)
Chewy Ginger Molasses Cookies: For a chewy cookie that tastes like the holidays, bake a batch of these and share with loved ones! (via Gourmande in the Kitchen)
Crunchy Almond Cookies: Lighter than air, these crunchy cookies are a great snack. They are thin and easy to eat. (via Gourmande in the Kitchen)
Peanut Butter and Marshmallow Sandwich Cookies: For a treat like no other, whip these up on a cold night for you and the family! (via Bread and Bonnet)
Apple Tart: For a crisp, classic flavor, try this recipe that is both vegan and gluten-free! (via A House in the Hills)
Rich Dark Chocolate Brownies: For a full and tasty chocolate flavor, stir up this brownie batter! You’ll be more than impressed. (via Barefeet in the Kitchen)
Raspberry Lemon Cheesecake Cookies: Want to try out a new type of cookie? This gluten-free recipe will have you licking your lips! (via Spabettie)