50 Almond Butter Hacks For Weight Loss

Almond butter has proven itself time and time again as a major health food source. Some of the reasons we’re obsessed: Almond butter is rich in slow-to-digest nutrients that keep your blood sugar levels stable and make you feel fuller longer, says Bridget Murphy, R.D., nutritionist at NYU Langone Medical Center. (via Women’s Health)

(Photo: Photo Courtesy of Women’s Health)

In fact, a single two-tablespoon serving contains over 10 percent of your daily fiber needs and 14 grams of unsaturated fat. Plus, it’s got seven grams of muscle-building, metabolism-boosting protein. That’s more than an egg! But wait, there’s more: Almond butter is rich in energy-revving iron, which can help you to crush any workout that comes your way, says Murphy.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Even if you’re well aware of the powers of nut butter, chances are you’re selling its weight-loss powers short. To add some creativity — and a ton of flavor — to your almond butter habit, we tapped Justin’s, which recently published its own Justin My Kitchen nut-butter cookbook, and a ton of recipe-loving R.D.s to ID 50 (!) almond butter hacks you need. Check out these healthy almond butter recipes.

(Photo: Photo Courtesy of Women’s Health)

BREAKFAST HACKS

1. Top your oatmeal with a serving of almond butter to help you stay full until lunchtime.

2. Use almond butter as a flavor-packed substitute for syrup on your pancakes, waffles, and French toast.

3. Make almond butter and banana “sushi” rolls. Smear a banana with almond butter, roll the banana in a mixture of hemp hearts and cacao nibs, then slice them into bite-sized rolls.

>> Recipe: Salmon Sushi Bowls For Two

4. Roll some energy balls using crunchy almond butter, chopped almonds, chopped cranberries, and a drizzle of honey.

5. Pack a savory almond butter sandwich: Spread almond butter on whole grain bread and add in some cucumbers, bean sprouts, jicama, apple slices, or chia seeds.

6. Add almond butter and diced apples to cooked quinoa for a protein-filled breakfast.

7. Blend a banana, kale, almond butter, almond milk, chia seeds, protein powder, and ice for an awesome flavor combo!

8. Use your almost-empty almond butter jar to make overnight oats. Just dump in oats, almond milk (or other milk), some banana slices, and a sprinkle of chia seeds and salt. Refrigerate overnight. Shredded coconut, berries, pumpkin, and cinnamon also taste fab mixed in.

9. Stack your favorite smoothie ingredients — like almond butter, bananas, berries, spinach, and coconut flakes — in a bowl for an Instagram-worthy smoothie bowl. Just go light on the liquids so that you can eat the smoothie with a fork.

10. Toast up a frozen waffle and spread on almond butter for a quick dose of energy before a morning workout.

11. Combine ½ cup honey with 1 cup almond butter and 3 cups rolled oats for easy, no-bake granola bars.

12. Make a pretty parfait by layering Greek yogurt with almond butter, granola, nuts, fruit, and a drizzle of honey.

13. Ever try a breakfast panini? All you need is some whole wheat bread, ricotta cheese, almond butter, and plum preserves. Delish.

14. Spice up your basic breakfast by topping a whole wheat tortilla with almond butter, sliced apples, cinnamon, and a drizzle of honey for an a.m. quesadilla.

QUICK SNACKS

15. To make a single-serve, no-bake cookie, combine 1 tablespoon of melted almond butter, with 2 tablespoons of oats, 1 tablespoon of hemp seeds, and a drizzle of honey. Yum!

16. Get more out of your fruit by spreading almond butter on apples and pears.

17. Mix a tablespoon of almond butter and a sprinkle of cinnamon or cocoa into Greek yogurt for some added sugar-free flavor.

18. Stuff Medjool dates with almond butter for a sweet yet satiating snack.

19. To mix up a chocolate almond butter smoothie, throw Greek yogurt, cocoa powder, half a banana, almond milk, and 2 tablespoons of almond butter into your blender.

20. Make your own almond latte! Warm milk on the stove, stirring in 1 teaspoon of almond butter until it’s dissolved.

21. Make your own pudding by mashing up half a banana and mixing it with 1 tablespoon of almond butter and 2 tablespoons of cocoa powder.

22. Spread some almond butter on a rice cake for an afternoon pick-me-up.

23. Swirl vanilla, almond butter, and dark chocolate chips into plain Greek yogurt for a treat that tastes amazingly similar to cookie dough.

24. Make some grown-up “ants on a log” by spreading almond butter on celery sticks and topping them with dried cranberries and pumpkin seeds.

25. The next time you go camping, spread almond butter on your graham crackers to add some protein to your typical s’mores.

Want the 25 other almond butter hacks? Click here to see the original article from Women’s Health.