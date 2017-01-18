5 Signs You’ve Gone From Avid to Over Exerciser

Believe it or not, too much exercise can be counterproductive. If you exercise more than you should, you could end up losing your strength, endurance, and energy causing your workouts to be a lot less effective than they should be. So how do you know if you have turned into an over exerciser? Here are five definite signs:

You feel physically and mentally ill if you miss a workout. This is one of the biggest signs that you are exercising too much because you are obviously doing it for reasons that may not be so good in the first place. Exercise is for greater health and keeping your heart, bones and muscles strong. But it shouldn’t consume you. And if you are feeling withdrawal-type symptoms from missing just one day of exercise, you need to figure out why you are exercising—is it an escape from something in your life that is troubling you or is it more of a social occasion where you need your daily fix?

You do not consider it a good workout if it is less than a certain amount of time (one hour, ninety minutes, etc.). This is a definite sign that your outlook on exercise is a bit distorted. Every workout should be about quality, not quantity. You could get a great workout in under an hour—it is just a matter of what you choose to do in that time. You could run on the treadmill for two hours or do back-to-back classes, but that doesn’t mean you are getting a better workout. What you are getting is a longer workout that, after an hour, will probably not be doing much of anything aside from wearing you out. At some point during that long time, your body is just going through the motions so no extra gains are being made. Plus, you are completely exhausting your body, so working out the next day will be that much harder.

While exercise is good for you, it should not consume your life to the point that it affects your relationships, your health, your sleep, or your ability to function. If you find that any of these things are happening, try taking a look at your current workout routine and see where changes can be made. Perhaps incorporating a rest day one or two times a week and/or shortening your workouts can make a difference. You do not want to exercise yourself into the ground so that you cannot function—both physically or mentally. If making these changes seems impossible or you feel worse after making them, you may need to seek some medical assistance as there could be reasons for your excessive exercising habit.

Bottom line—do not exercise to the point of over exhaustion or mental slow down. Listen to your mind and your body and make the necessary changes so that both remain healthy and happy.