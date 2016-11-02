5 Easy Ways to Upgrade Your Frozen Pizza

Sometimes we want pizza and we want it now. Meaning there’s no time to hunt down a restaurant or bother with calling to have it delivered.

That’s where our old friend the frozen pizza comes in: we got up close and personal with it in college — scarfing it down at 1 a.m. on our dorm room floor — and we continued that relationship through the years, never quite feeling satisfied after we’d polished off a few slices.

But the lackluster frozen pizza of your past is about to get a much needed makeover because with just a few little tweaks and tricks, you can take your pie from ho-hum to mouthwatering. It’s time to switch out your subpar pizza for some of these delicious upgrades!

Pile on the cheese

Everyone knows the best thing about pizza is the gooey, melted cheese, so up the ante by adding slices of fresh mozzarella or fresh parmesan for a faux-gourmet experience.

Add interesting ingredients

Give your toppings a major upgrade in the simplest way by adding handfuls of whatever you have in your fridge. Get creative with leftover chicken, sausage chunks, butternut squash, herbs, shaved Brussels sprouts, or even a fried egg.

Go crazy with greens

Make frozen pizza feel a little less indulgent and a lot more fresh by loading it up with vibrant greens like arugula or spinach mixed with a drizzle of olive oil and balsamic vinegar once it’s out of the oven.

Make craveable crust

In a small bowl, mix together a dollop of melted butter and minced garlic and drizzle it on the crust just a few minutes before you take the pizza out of the oven for a burst of flavor and a gorgeous golden brown color.

Tweak your technique

First, carefully poke a few holes in the bottom of your pizza crush with a sharp knofe or fork — the holes let steam escape and make for a crust that’s less limp. Next, bake your pizza directly on the lowest rack in your oven, and crank up the heat to about 500 degrees Fahrenheit — the hotter the better when it comes to cooking a pizza. Take it one step further by putting your pizza under the broiler for about 30 seconds before you take it out for an extra golden touch.