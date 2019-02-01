5 Core Exercises Trainers Swear By

We all want six pack abs, right? But getting a toned tummy isn’t as simple as doing a boatload of crunches and sit-ups each day. Those exercises focus solely on your upper abs, but to truly tone your mid-section, you need to focus on all the core muscles. These include your upper and lower abs, obliques (side ab muscles), hip flexors and lower back. But while trying to work all those muscles might seem overwhelming, there are plenty of multipurpose moves that you can incorporate into your workout routine to build total core strength. We’ve rounded up five of the best moves used by celebrity trainers and fitness pioneers to keep their clients’ midsections looking lean and sexy. Add these simple, effective exercises to your routine the next time you hit the gym and you’ll feel the burn.

Boat Crunch

A yoga classic, this move works on your balance and improves core strength. It also tones the abdominal muscles, so throwing a few boat poses into your daily yoga routine is a great way to strengthen the core. Make sure your back and arms are straight in this pose to maintain proper form and keep the focus on your core rather than your lower back. For an added challenge that yoga instructor and Lyons Den Power Yoga founder Bethany Lyons uses to “strengthen the hip flexors, erector spinae (which runs up and down both sides of the spine) and the rectus abdominis,” try lowering your body down until your legs and arms are just above the ground, then lift into a high boat. Burn, baby, burn!

» How to perform this move:

Step 1: Sit down, bend your knees, then raise your legs until the knees are over the hips. Raise your upper body until you create a “V” from the chest to the thighs. Extend the arms forward for balance. Pull the belly button in so you are not arching your back. Try to get your calves parallel with the floor.

Step 2: Inhale and extend the legs out as you drop the upper body, opening the “V” to become almost parallel with the floor. Think about being long. Flex or point the feet.

Plank

An oldie but a goodie, the plank is the perfect way to build total core strength. Though “it primarily works your core”, Nike master trainer and yoga instructor Alex Silver-Fagan notes that it “really engages your entire body, and creates true overall tension and strength.” Make sure to maintain a straight back in this pose—don’t arch your butt too high in the air or allow your tummy to go too low to the ground. Doing either takes the focus away from the core and cause strained muscles. For more of a challenge, try pushing forward on your toes until your shoulders are just beyond your elbows, then slide back into a plank position in a see-saw motion. The added challenge works both core strength and stability.

» How to perform this move:

Step 1: Place your hands on the floor directly beneath shoulders, like you are about to perform a pushup. Your body should form a straight, diagonal line from your head to your heels.

Step 2: Press your toes into the floor and squeeze your butt to stabilize your body. Your legs should be engaged as well; be careful not to lock your knees.

Step 3: Release your neck and spine by looking at a spot on the floor in front of your hands. Your head should be in line with your back.

Leg Raises

A great move to do when you’re watching TV, the leg raise is a killer way to work the lower abdominals and hip flexors. Make sure your back is flush with the ground with this move—any arching can strain your lower back muscles. If you’re having trouble getting your back flat to the ground, place your hands under your butt, palms face down, to provide more stability. Quality is more important than quantity with this exercise, so focus on keeping your legs straight and lowering them slowly, rather than quickly blasting through the move. Remember this one the next time you’re in the middle of a Netflix marathon and can’t be bothered to get up.

» How to perform this move:

Step 1: Lie on your back with your hands by your sides. Elevate your feet slightly of the ground, about 6 inches.

Step 2: From this position, slowly raise your legs so that your feet line up over your hips. Use your muscles to control your movement and exhale as you lift your legs. Slowly lower your legs to the starting position without allowing them to touch the floor. Pause and then repeat.

Modification (Beginner): If you’re experiencing lower back pain, place your hands under your tailbone for added support or bend your knees.

Side plank lift

Side plank lifts are a great way to work the side abdominals and back, and it’s an exercise “that can be done in a hotel room, in your bedroom, pretty much anywhere, and you’ll feel an instant burn,” according to Pilates expert Andrea Speir. Make sure your feet are properly stacked in this position—you’ll need the stability they provide. If stacking them is uncomfortable, try placing the foot of the top leg slightly in front of the bottom leg. Hand position is also important here—hands should be directly under the shoulders to prevent strain.

» How to perform this move:

Step 1: Begin in your side plank with the shoulder over the wrist, feet stacked or staggered (shown here) and lower oblique engaged to stay lifted.

Step 2: Let the hips drop a few inches without hinging them backward.

Step 3: Squeeze the lower oblique to lift you up past the neutral starting point into and arched position. Notice the intense crunch of the lower side abs. To help, inhale when you dip and exhale when you lift.

Modification (Beginner): Drop to your elbow, pushing off your forearm and/or use your leg closest to the ground as a kickstand for additional support.

Pushups

If there’s one exercise out there that wins the award for multitasking, it’s the pushups. Not only do pushups work your chest, shoulders and and upper back, but they also work your upper and lower abdominals. After all, what is a pushup but a moving plank, the most classic of all the core exercises? Make sure your back is straight as you lower down toward the ground, and rotate your shoulders back and down to make sure you aren’t overextending them in this move. If a full pushup is too difficult, it’s always okay to lower to your knees. You’re still working the exact same muscle groups!

» How to perform this move:

Step 1: Get into a standard pushup position with your hands directly in front of your chest, squeezing your elbows to your sides. Lower your chest toward the floor while keeping your upper arms parallel to your sides and your elbows pointing straight back. Lead with your chest, not your head.

Step 2: Push back up to start.



Ab workouts don’t have to be complicated to be effective. Practice these five moves a few times a week and you’ll see a leaner, more toned tummy in no time!