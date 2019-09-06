5 Cellulite-Blasting Exercises for a Toned Booty and Thighs

The mortal enemy of bikini season, cellulite seems to exist just to infuriate all women trying their hardest to get fit. It doesn’t matter how much weight you lose from dieting, the cellulite never seems to disappear from your hips, thighs and booty. Dieting alone won’t eliminate cellulite because cellulite is essentially fat and needs to be eliminated by exercise from your entire body before you can tone the muscle. Exercise is essential to burning fat, and therefore losing cellulite. Here are some great moves to help you get rid of that “cottage cheese” on your body.

1. Lunges:

Lunges will target your glutes and fronts of thighs where cellulite lives. Here’s how to slim your thighs!

Videos by PopCulture.com

Start with feet hip-width apart and arms at sides.

Lunge forward with your left foot, bending the knee at a 90 degree angle and dropping the right knee down until it almost touches the ground.

Be sure to step the left foot out far enough to prevent your knee from extending over the toe.

Raise yourself back up and repeat with your right foot.

» Need a challenge? Lift your leg up after each lunge.

2. Squats:

Squats target your glutes, hamstrings, quads and inner and outer thighs, exactly where cellulite tends to hang out. There are many different variations of squats, but a few of our favorites are plie squats and tiptoe squats. Here’s how to do plié squats:

Stand with feet slightly more than hip-width apart, toes pointing out. Hold dumbbells in front of chest, palms facing toward your body.

Lower into a squat, bending knees, keeping back straight and chest upright, while extending dumbbells towards the ground.

Press through heels and squeeze your butt while straightening legs and lifting weights back to starting position. That is one rep.

Repeat for 10 reps.

» Modification (Advanced): Add dumbbells (shown).

3. Plié Squat Into Side Kick:

Take your squat to the next level! You’ll feel this in your glutes, quads and hamstrings.

Stand with your feet a little wider than hip-width apart and turn your toes out. Lower into a squat.

Lower into a squat, placing your hands on your hips.

Stand up, shifting the weight into your left leg, and lift your right leg off the floor. Kick your right leg out to the side, trying to get it parallel to the floor.

Bring your leg back in and down, returning to the squat position. That’s one rep. Do as many as you can in 30 seconds, then repeat with your left leg for 30 seconds.

» Modification (Beginner): Decrease your range of motion by squatting down less and kicking lower. Break the moves apart: do a plié squat, stand up, then kick.

4. Fire Hydrant:

You will practically feel the cellulite dripping off with this killer move in your glutes, hips and thighs. Here’s how to do it:

Start on all fours with a flat back, and keep the abs pulled in tight (belly button to spine).

Lift left knee up and out until it is the same level as your hip, keeping knee bent and foot flexed.

Lower to start position. That’s one rep. Perform this move for 30 seconds on each leg.

5. Weighted Donkey Kick:

This move requires intense concentration and muscle control, but you’ll be kissing that cellulite goodbye. Check it out:

Come to all fours and slide a dumbbell into the crease behind your knee. Bend the leg to squeeze it into place. Flex the foot.

Exhale and press the bent leg up like your stamping your foot on the ceiling. Try to get the thigh parallel with the floor. Do this lift without shifting your weight into one side. Keep the hips square to the floor and let the back arch a little. Bring the knee back down, but don’t rest! Send back up for another rep!

» Modification (Beginner): Ditch the dumbbell.

6. Cellulite-Burning Cardio:

Cardio singes fat too! Use machines like treadmills, ellipticals and stair masters for about 20-30 minutes at least three times a week to get rid of the cottage cheese thighs and booty. Bored of the same old dreadmill workout? Check out 8 Fat-Burning treadmill workouts to help shake up your fitness routine.

7. Get a massage:

After a long week of working in both the office, gym and at home, why not treat yourself to a massage? Massages can help prevent cellulite from forming and battle existing cellulite by stimulating your circulatory and lymphatic systems. (As if you need another excuse to get a massage.)