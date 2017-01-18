31 Healthy Gifts for Mom

Mother’s Day is a perfect excuse to shower mom with love and affection…and a few gifts never hurt. You may be stuck on what to get mom, or like many of us, you may need a list to hand over to Hubs for Mother’s Day gift ideas for yourself. Either way, we have you covered with these 31 gifts inspired by health, wellness, and happiness – all sure to be a hit with any deserving mom.

1. Complete Herb Garden Kit: Express your growing love for mom with an herb garden that she can grow to not only symbolize your appreciation for her, but offer her aromatic, fresh herbs for the kitchen.

8. Renew You Spa Gift Basket: If pampering is mom’s pleasure, then this spa basket is a must. Make serenity an at-home experience with lotions, scrubs, bath crystals, loofah, and tea sachets perfectly packaged in a sea-grass basket.

24. Prodyne Fruit Infusion Bottles and Pitchers: A great way to encourage water consumption is to add favor and aroma infused with fruit. This pitcher makes it easy and functional to have infused water on-hand.

27. The Body Book by Cameron Diaz: Add this read to mom’s library for a look into a healthier, happier, and stronger self-perspective.

28. Infinity Tank Top: This moisture-wicking tank top from Eddie Bauer is offered in a variety of spring colors and a functional style that can take mom from yoga class to lunch.