31 Healthy Gifts for Mom

Mother’s Day is a perfect excuse to shower mom with love and affection…and a few gifts never […]

Mother’s Day is a perfect excuse to shower mom with love and affection…and a few gifts never hurt. You may be stuck on what to get mom, or like many of us, you may need a list to hand over to Hubs for Mother’s Day gift ideas for yourself. Either way, we have you covered with these 31 gifts inspired by health, wellness, and happiness – all sure to be a hit with any deserving mom.

planted herbs for a gift

1. Complete Herb Garden Kit: Express your growing love for mom with an herb garden that she can grow to not only symbolize your appreciation for her, but offer her aromatic, fresh herbs for the kitchen.

fitbit
Fitbit
tea kettles
KitchenAid® 2-Quart Porcelain Enamel Tea Kettles with Stainless Steel Handle
fitness watch
Samsung Gear Fit Fitness Watch
high power juice extractor
Bella High Power Stainless Steel Juice Extractor
north face rain jacket
North Face Seryna Hooded Rain Jacket
automatic yogurt maker
Euro Cuisine® Automatic Yogurt Maker
spa gift basket

8. Renew You Spa Gift Basket: If pampering is mom’s pleasure, then this spa basket is a must. Make serenity an at-home experience with lotions, scrubs, bath crystals, loofah, and tea sachets perfectly packaged in a sea-grass basket.

Jawbone UP wristband
Jawbone UP Wristband
herb savor
Herb Savor
sony sport mp3 player
Sony-Sport 4GB MP3 Player
jet foot spa
Brookstone® Aqua-Jet Foot Spa ®
columbia spring vest
Columbia Women’s Benton Springs Vest
skin brightener
Body & Hair Fabulous Oil by L’Occitane
on the go teeth whitening
Go Smile On-the-Go Teeth Whitening Pen
Nike Free Shoe
Nike Free 3.0 V5 EXT
pilates for beginners
Pilates for Beginners Workout Kit
rice cooker
Aroma®Sensor Logic® 20-Cup Rice Cooker and Food Steamer
bloom reusable shopping bags
Bloom Reusable Shopping Bags
at home kettlebell kit
Kettlebell Kit kettlebell training
ice cream maker
KitchenAid Ice Cream Maker
reusable lunch box
Eco Lunch Box make-ahead meal preparation
rouched yoga pants
Champion Rouched Side Pant
fruit infusion pitcher

24. Prodyne Fruit Infusion Bottles and Pitchers: A great way to encourage water consumption is to add favor and aroma infused with fruit. This pitcher makes it easy and functional to have infused water on-hand.

round sunglasses
Round Sunglasses
sunflower bird bath
Sunflower Bird Bath
the body book by cameron diaz

27. The Body Book by Cameron Diaz: Add this read to mom’s library for a look into a healthier, happier, and stronger self-perspective.

infinity yoga top

28. Infinity Tank Top: This moisture-wicking tank top from Eddie Bauer is offered in a variety of spring colors and a functional style that can take mom from yoga class to lunch.

tea brewing cup
Tea Forte KATI Cup Tea Brewing System
memory foam pillow
Cannon Ventilated Contour Memory Foam Pillow
face brightening bundle
Perricone MD Brightening Set Bundle:
