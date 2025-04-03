3 Best Movies Max Just Added for April 2025

HBO’s streaming service, Max, has what seems like a billion movies—with more being added all the time.

With such a massive selection, it can be hard to know what to watch. Here’s three of the best movies added to Max this month.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Friday

Play video

This classic stoner comedy starring Ice Cube, Chris Tucker, Nia Long and Bernie Mac is one of the most-quoted movies of all time. Ever heard someone say “Bye, Felicia”? Yeah.

Portrait of a Lady on Fire

Play video

This historical romance drama out of France wowed audiences when it came out in 2019. Following its Oscar nomination, it has received widespread acclaim and was voted the 30th greatest film of all time in the most recent Sight & Sound poll.

The Terminator

Play video

The one that started it all. This James Cameron-directed sci-fi flick starring Arnold Schwarzenegger revolves around The Terminator, a robot assassin (Schwarzenegger) sent back in time to 1984 to assassinate Sarah Connor, whose unborn son will save the Earth from evil AI Skynet.