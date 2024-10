If you find that monthly challenges help you meet your fitness goals, you’ll be excited to learn about our 31-Day Yoga Challenge!

Follow along daily to increase your flexibility and yoga skills. Each day you will be assigned a new yoga pose to learn and master, allowing you to become more familiar with your body, mind and spirit. Namaste, ladies — we know you can do this!

Day 1: Mountain Pose

Day 2: Child’s Pose

Day 3: Cow to Cat

Day 4: Seated Twist

Day 5: Cobra Pose

Day 6: Downward Facing Dog

Day 7: Standing Forward Fold

Day 8: Chair Pose

Day 9: Crescent Pose

Day 10: Warrior I

Day 11: Warrior II

Day 12: Side Angle

Day 13: Triangle

Day 14: Half Moon

Day 15: Hero

Day 16: Wide-Legged Forward Dog

Day 17: Staff

Day 18: Boat

Day 19: Bridge

Day 20: Tree

Day 21: Locust

Day 22: Warrior III

Day 23: Inclined Plank

Day 24: Lotus

Day 25: Bow

Day 26: Camel

Day 27: Dancer

Day 28: Bird of Paradise

Day 29: Shoulder Stand

Day 30: Plow

Day 31: Crane