The elusive hourglass figure. Marilyn Monroe had it. Jennifer Lopez’s got it, as do Christina Hendricks, Beyoncé, Sophia Vergara and the Kardashian sisters. And if you want it too, you’re going to have to work for it.

One of the best ways to create these curves is to combine fat-blasting fitness with muscle-building exercises. Below, we have put together a fast and furious hourglass figure workout that will get your heart pumping and your muscles reshaping for that sexy, curvy, hourglass figure. Try doing this full-body workout 2-3 times a week for optimal results. All you’ll need is a set of heavy dumbbells and a stability ball.

Warmup: Start with 5-10 minutes of light cardio movement (stepping in place, walking, squats, upper body movements). Follow along with the Basic Warmup below if you don’t have a regular routine.

Dumbbell Squats | 60 Seconds

This move will get your heart rate up and begin the fat-burning process. Keep the movement at a steady pace to gain maximum benefits!

How to:

Begin standing with your feet slightly wider than hip-width distance apart, holding a set of dumbbells at your sides. Keeping your back straight and knees behind your toes, sink your hips back and lower your body until your thighs are parallel to the ground. Press though your heels to drive yourself back up to standing. That’s one rep.

» Perform this move for 60 seconds without rest; rest for 30 seconds and move on to the next exercise.

Supine Oblique Twist with Stability Ball | 60 Seconds

You’ll be using your core to control the ball throughout this move. Challenge yourself to lower the ball as far as you can.

How to:

Lie on your back with your arms out to each side in a ‘T’ shape, palms facing down. Place a stability ball between your feet and extend both legs up towards the ceiling, stopping just at your hips, knees slightly bent. Squeeze the ball and tighten your abs, keeping your lower back pressed into the floor as you carefully move the ball to the right, lowering both legs towards the floor (only go as far toward floor as you can without dropping to the side). Press the ball back up to the ceiling and repeat to the left. That is one rep.

» Perform this move for 60 seconds without rest; rest for 30 seconds and move on to the next exercise.

Hip Twister Plank | 60 Seconds

This move is a step up from your average forearm plank. Adding the hip rotation engages your entire core and will trim and cinch your waist. It will also improve your stability, balance and posture!

How to:

Begin in forearm plank position with shoulders directly over elbows. Your body should be in a straight, diagonal line from your head to your heels. Keeping your abs in tight and your shoulders above your elbows, rotate your torso as you drop your left hip to the ground. In a controlled motion, rotate your torso to the opposite side, dropping your right hip to the floor. That is one rep.

» Perform this move for 60 seconds without rest; rest for 30 seconds and move on to the next exercise.

Lunge to Single Leg Deadlift | 60 Seconds

Creating curves means building sculpted leg muscles. This combo is a perfect way to strengthen leg muscles, lift the booty and engage the core in one power movement. You want to perform this move for one minute, getting in as many reps as possible. This moves takes balance and coordination, so don’t worry if you don’t get in a lot of reps at first.

How to:

Begin by grasping a dumbbell in each hand. Take a wide step out with the left leg and lower yourself into a lunge position. Keep your back straight, your chest up, and your front leg bent at a 90-degree angle. Push off with the back leg (weight in your heel), while straightening the front leg. Then, slowly balance yourself on one leg, lowering the dumbbells and chest toward the ground, be sure to keep the abs in tight and the back straight. From this position, return back to standing position and repeat the whole movement stepping out into a lunge with your left leg. Repeat for 60 seconds, alternating legs each time.

» Perform this move for 60 seconds without rest; rest for 30 seconds and move on to the next exercise.

Weighted Plié Side Bend

This exercise will give you double the benefits! You’ll not only utilize the obliques as you slide from side to side, but you’ll also engage your legs and booty as you stay low in a plié squat!

How to:

Holding the ends of a heavy dumbbell, come into a wide stance and drop the hips down so you’re in a squat. Rise up on your toes. Only moving the torso, slide the upper body over to one side, imagine trying touch your elbow to your thigh. Remember to stay low!

» Perform this move for 60 seconds without rest; rest for 30 seconds and move on to the next exercise.

Side Plank Hip Dips

Ramp up your average side plank and add a lift and a dip. The extra moves add contraction and extension to the ab muscles, which will lead to a chiseled waist!

How to:

Begin in your side plank with the shoulder over the wrist, feet stacked or staggered (shown here) and lower oblique engaged to stay lifted. Let the hips drop a few inches without hinging them backward. Squeeze the lower oblique to lift you up past the neutral starting point into and arched position. Notice the intense crunch of the lower side abs. To help, inhale when you dip and exhale when you lift. Perform 30 seconds on one side and 30 seconds on the other side.

» Perform this move for 60 seconds without rest; rest for 30 seconds and move on to the next exercise.

Side Climber

Let’s get some cardio back in this game! This move will add some heart-pumping cardio and shape your abs!

How to:

Begin in your high plank. Set your hands underneath the shoulders and bring the feet together. Squeeze your inner thighs and brace the core. Round the shoulder blades out and push away from the ground, engaging the lats. Keep the feet together as you jump them up and over to one side of your body. Try to get your knees on the outside of your elbow, tucked underneath the armpit. Get as close to this point as possible. Keep equal weight in both hands. Jump back out to your plank. Don’t rush this part. Get into a solid plank position with your legs straight and your hips in a straight line with the body. Then jump it over to the other side.

» Perform this move for 60 seconds without rest; rest for 30 seconds and move on to the next exercise.

For best results, repeat this series three times through for your workout to be focused on burning fat and creating sculpted curves. Before you know it, you’ll be rockin’ a curvy, hourglass figure!