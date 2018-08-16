30 Low-Carb Snack Ideas

Whether you’re going keto or simply trying to cut down on your carbohydrate intake, it can be difficult to find low-carb snacks. Here are 30 simple foods that will keep you full and satisfy your snack cravings without throwing your diet out of whack.

​

1. Raw veggies.

Videos by PopCulture.com

This might sound like a boring snack, but if you pair it with some cheese or a tiny dollop of peanut butter, it makes for a tasty afternoon treat.

2. Sliced avocado.

It’s important to make sure you’re getting enough healthy fats when you’re eating low-carb meals, and avocados are the perfect source of fat and nutrients.



3. Hard-boiled eggs.

Make a batch of these at the beginning of the week, then refrigerate them and snack on one or two every day. They contain an awesome amount of protein and healthy fat.

» Find out how to make the perfect hard-boiled eggs.

​

4. Handful of almonds.

Almonds are a great healthy snack, especially if you’re about to hit the gym and are looking for a little bit of extra energy.

5. Edamame.

You can cook fresh ones if you have the time or grab a bag of dried ones. Either kind will be nourishing and low-carb.



6. Canned tuna.

Fish might not usually seem like a go-to snack idea, but it’s certainly a low-carb option that will keep you full for a few hours. Looking for a lighter version of the lunchtime fave, Tuna Salad? Try our lightened-up version here.



​

7. Sugar-free yogurt.

Although not all yogurt brands are conducive to a low-carb diet, some are. Just look for an option that’s high in protein but low in sugar. Ditch the plastic yogurt cup and try our Frozen Yogurt Cups! Perfect for an afternoon sweet tooth

8. Dark chocolate.

Craving something sweet, but don’t want to indulge in a sugary dessert? Nibble on a small piece of dark chocolate that’s mostly cacao.

9. Chickpeas hummus.

Just make sure you aren’t scooping your hummus up with high-calorie chips. Instead, use some fresh carrots or celery. Make fresh hummus at home with ease! Try our Southwestern Black Bean Hummus, Green Goddess Hummus or our Mediterranean Herb Hummus.

​

10. Cottage cheese.

If you’re looking for a high-protein snack on your busy days, cottage cheese is definitely the way to go. Plus, it can help with digestion.

11. Blueberries.

The benefits of blueberries and their antioxidants are well-known, and they’re a great option for a sweet, low-carb dessert. Our Frozen Blueberry Yogurt Bites make quite the summer snack or dessert and will only cost you 8 carbs!

12. Low-carb beef jerky.

Not all kinds of jerky are good for your diet, but if you make some at home in your oven, you can ensure that it fits in with your particular lifestyle.



​

13. Small package of walnuts.

These nuts are a particularly good source of omega 3 fatty acids, which you desperately need when you’re attempting a low-carb diet.

14. Apples.

They’re notoriously good at keeping hunger at bay, plus they’re crisp and refreshing. Throw one in your bag before you head out for the day for the when the munchies hit.



» Read More: 10 of Our Favorite Apples and How to Use Them

15. Cold turkey slices.

You can eat them plain for a good source of protein or wrap them around cheese for added flavor.



​

16. Tomato chips.

Just sprinkle some juicy tomato slices with parmesan cheese and Italian seasonings, then pop it in the oven until they’re nice and crispy.

17. Cloud bread.

Ever heard of this alternative to regular bread? It’s grain-free and perfect for dipping in hummus or smearing with almond butter. Check out the easy-to-make 4-ingredient Cloud Bread from Perfect Keto.



18. Homemade protein bars.

Not all protein bars are created equally, which is why you should look up a low-carb recipe you can actually trust.



​

19. Kale chips.

As a widely-recognized superfood, kale is an excellent option for some beneficial nutrients.

20. Quinoa cookies.

Picture oatmeal cookies, but with quinoa that’s packed with protein. Add a splash of cocoa powder for some extra flavor. Make these sweet treats today—try Skinny Fitalicious’ gluten-free, low-calorie Quinoa Cookies!



21. Sugar-free jello.

Nothing makes you feel more like a kid again than scooping up a wiggly piece of red gelatin, plus this snack has zero carbs!

​

22. String cheese.

Not all cheeses are low-carb, but many are, so do your research before checking out the dairy section at your local store.

23. Blackberries.

These will help boost your brain power and satisfy your sweet tooth.



24. Jalapeño poppers.

Surprisingly, these aren’t that terrible for you, as long as you use turkey bacon instead of regular bacon. Try this recipe from The Cheerful Kitchen.



​

25. Black olives.

Grab a small handful to snack on. If that’s too boring for you, pair it with some healthy cheese.

» Love olives? Try these recipes: Slow Cooker Pepperoni and Chicken, Skinny Beef Picadillo and our Greek Quesadlla.

26. Coconut chips.

Next time you’re craving salty potato chips, swap them out for these bad boys that are lightly salted but low in carbs.



27. Strawberries.

Get a burst of vitamin C and healthy sugars without tanking your efforts to eat healthy.



​

28. Roasted seaweed snacks.

These might sound weird, but seaweed is full of micronutrients that your body needs on a low-carb diet. Look for organic chips at your local supermarket. Most of these bagged snacks clock in at zero carbs!

29. Cherries.

Cherries are in-season right now! A small handful is perfect when you want to indulge in a sweet snack.



30. Melon.

Grab a honeydew or cantaloupe from the store, then chop it up and snack on a few cubes when you feel peckish. A 1/2 cup serving of Honeydew contains 8g of carbs and a 1/2 cup serving of cantaloupe comes in at only 6.5g.

Related:

7 High-Protein, Low-Carb Breakfast Recipes

Here’s How You Really Do a High-Protein, Low-Carb Diet

10 Delicious High-Protein, Low-Carb Recipes

The 39 Best-Tasting Snacks Less Than 100 Calories

