30 Foods that Taste Better Frozen

Summer is not known for it’s cool and breezy afternoons. In fact, you probably are trying to convince the kids to play inside because you can’t stand another sweat bath. If you need you’re looking for a snack to cool off, consider sticking these foods in the freezer before you head outside to play. Please note however, some of these snacks are not Skinny Mom approved and should only be eaten in moderation and on occasion. For some diet friendly snacks, click here.

Bananas: Peel, freeze and enjoy! These make for a great creamy snack, and are also perfect for homemade, healthy ice cream!

Grapes: If you’re going to freeze fruit, this may not jump straight to mind, but try and once and you’ll never go back!

Gummy Bears: Whether you choosing the sugar-free option or not, these chewy guys taste great cold!

Chocolate Pudding: Remember eating Jell-o Pudding Pops? That’s what you’ll get if you freeze your pudding cups!

Avocado Slices: Freeze for a few hours then sprinkle with chili powder and salt. Refreshing and healthy!

Ice Berg Lettuce Wedges: Cut your lettuce head into wedges, freeze for 3-4 hours and then dip in this Light Bleu Cheese or Light Buttermilk Ranch Dressing!

Mango: Cut into cubes, freeze on a try and then store in baggies. Enjoy them straight or drizzle on a little lime juice!

York Peppermint Patties: Eating one of these little treat frozen is like a dessert breath mint!

Watermelon Wedges: Chowing down on frozen watermelon is a great way to get your kids to eat healthy! You can also incorporate watermelon into tons of other summer recipes!

Milano Cookies: Freeze and serve. We recommend dipping them into coffee after dinner!

Orange Wedges: A cold burst of yummy and healthy flavor!

Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups: There isn’t anything better than chocolate and peanut butter, that is until you try it frozen.

Brownie Squares: This doesn’t have to be an unhealthy option if you freeze these Skinny Fudge Brownies!

Girl Scout Think Mint Cookies: You may already have some tucked on your freezer for off-season snacking, but instead of thawing them out, try them cold!

Grape Fruit Wedges: Freeze these for an afternoon snack that will cool you down and keep you healthy!

Yogurt: Pick your favorite yogurt, put in a popsicle stick and let it freeze! Remove the cup from it and enjoy!

Melon Cubes: Cut up melon before it goes bad and let that serve as the afternoon snack for you and the kids!

Applesauce: Scoop applesauce into an ice try and make your own snack cubes!

Root Beer: We try to avoid soda because it can be pretty unhealthy, but if you can’t give it up, you can freeze soda in popsicle molds for a treat.

Cheesecake Slices: This is a fairly big indulgence so try swapping out a store bought cake for this Skinny Pumpkin Cheesecake!

Marshmallows: They are chewy and good when frozen, but don’t let them thaw. A soggy marshmallow is a bad marshmallow.

Coffee: Got leftover coffee in the pot? Don’t toss it, freeze it! Making trays of coffee ice cubes means your next Iced Coffee won’t get watered down!

Pomegranate Seeds: You’ve seen these in yogurt, covered and chocolate, and now frozen? Yep! So yummy!

Tim Tams: These are an Australian dessert that are great on their own and even better frozen. If you’ve never had one before, be prepared. You might not be able to stop.

3 Musketeers: There’s 45% less fat in these candy bars so it’s okay right… Not really, but they are crazy good once frozen. Try freezing the bite-sized version so you don’t overdo it.

Dipped Bananas: Yes, we mention bananas already, but dip them in chocolate or peanut butter (or both) and freeze them. It’s a great dessert!

Blueberry Yogurt Bites: This is a great afternoon snack that is not only sweet, but also healthy! Click here to get this recipe!

Raspberries: These taste great frozen, and if it doesn’t satisfy the indulgence you’re craving, add a little whip cream to the top.

Lemonade: There’s a reason lemonade is sold frozen at theme parks and baseball games! It’s so refreshing! Freeze your own hand-squeezed or blend it with ice!

Mint Leaves: Freeze mint leaves with water into your ice tray for a tasty and refreshing glass of ice cold water.