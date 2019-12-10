Get Back on Track With Our 3-Day Detox

Who’s ready for a detox? Our three-day detox is perfect for whenever you’re feeling stressed, bloated, or even just out of sorts. It’s 100 percent free and has all the info you need to get rid of those toxins your body’s been hoarding and get a jump start on your weight loss and fitness routine. Start today and get back on track!

LET’S GET STARTED!

ABOUT:

The goal of a detox is to increase the efficiency of the digestive system and to stimulate the other parts of the body that are responsible for cleansing and elimination. Detoxing also helps to improve underlying health so you are less prone to infection. Detoxing sensibly and occasionally is invaluable at promoting and sustaining good health.

Videos by PopCulture.com

If you’re experiencing any of the following symptoms, following a short detox could be incredibly beneficial to your overall health:

Constipation and bloating

Lack of energy

Persistent headaches, muscle aches and/or muscle fatigue

Weight loss plateau

Skin abnormalities such as acne, rosacea or eczema

Dull, dry, blotchy or spotty skin

Psoriasis

Insomnia

​

THE PLAN:

The plan for our 3-Day Detox is very simple. Following it as closely as possible will yield the best results. There are six steps that you will repeat for three days in a row. Make sure you don’t go more than four hours between each step.

If you happen to go off track, don’t consider the rest of the day a waste. Just get back on track as soon as you can.

Be sure to drink as much water as possible — even more than you normally do. Your body will need that water to flush out and cleanse your body as best as possible.

EXERCISE + FITNESS:

Exercise helps your body eliminate toxins and can improve your detox results. We suggest engaging in light to moderate exercise during your 3-Day Detox. If you don’t have much energy, just taking a short walk outdoors can help you feel rejuvenated. Yoga is a great form of exercise for women during these 3 days. Listen to your body and do what you are comfortable with.

WHAT YOU NEED:

You will only make one trip to the grocery for the detox, so use the grocery list below to ensure you have all the correct foods on hand. In addition to the foods, here are a few other key items you should have:

Blender

Daily Multivitamin

Omega 3 Supplement

Probiotic Supplement

WHAT TO DRINK:

During your 3-Day Detox, you can have plain water, water with lemon, and/or 2 cups of black coffee per day.

​

GROCERY LIST

5 lemons

1 fresh ginger root

3 bananas

2 cucumbers

2 containers fresh raspberries

1 whole pineapple

60 ounces (7½ cups) coconut water

1 box/bag fresh spinach (need 1½ cups)

1 package flaxseed

6 celery stalks

1 large bunch kale leaves (need 15 large leaves)

2 bunches fresh parsley

2-3 whole mangos

6 apples

2 limes

1 bottle coconut oil

Unsweetened almond milk (need 1½ cups)

Stevia

SNACK OPTIONS

Raw almonds

Raw asparagus

Avocados

Baby carrots

​

THE 3-DAY DETOX PLAN

DAY 1

Step 1: Drink Morning Detox Lemon Drink

Step 2: Drink + ½ Multivitamin Probiotic Supplement Fruit Detox Drink

Step 3: Drink + ½ Multivitamin + Omega 3 Supplement

Step 4: Snack Green Detox Juice* (see recipe below)

Step 5: Drink Mean Green Detox Drink

Step 6: Drink Chamomile Hot Tea

DAY 2

Step 1: Drink Morning Detox Lemon Drink

Step 2: Drink + ½ Multivitamin + Probiotic Supplement Fruit Detox Drink

Step 3: Drink + ½ Multivitamin + Omega 3 Supplement Green Detox Juice

Step 4: Snack* (see snack options below)

Step 5: Drink Mean Green Detox Drink

Step 6: Drink Chamomile Hot Tea

DAY 3

Step 1: Drink Morning Detox Lemon Drink

Step 2: Drink + ½ Multivitamin + Probiotic Supplement Fruit Detox Drink

Step 3: Drink + ½ Multivitamin + Omega 3 Supplement Green Detox Juice

Step 4: Snack* (see snack below)

Step 5: Drink Mean Green Detox Drink

Step 6: Drink Chamomile Hot Tea

​

RECIPES

MORNING DETOX LEMON DRINK

Ingredients

1 12-ounce glass water, at room temperature

juice of ½ lemon

1/8 tsp fresh ginger

½ tsp Stevia

Instructions

Add lemon juice to the glass of water. Finely grate the ginger by using a zester and add to the glass of water. Sweeten with Stevia − no more than ½ tsp.

FRUIT DETOX DRINK

Ingredients

1 banana peeled and cut into 1″ pieces

1 cup raspberries

½ cup pineapple, chunks

1 cup coconut water

¼ tsp fresh ginger

¼ cup fresh spinach

1 Tbsp flaxseed

Instructions

Chop up ingredients, remove non-edible seeds and add to blender. Blend until smooth. If the drink is too thick, slowly add coconut water until desired consistency.

GREEN DETOX JUICE

Ingredients

2 celery stalks, chopped

2 large kale leaves

¼ cup fresh spinach

1 apple, chopped

juice of ½ lime

1 Tbsp coconut oil

½ cup unsweetened almond milk

Instructions

Chop up ingredients, remove non-edible seeds and add to blender. Blend until smooth. If the drink is too thick, slowly add an additional ¼ cup of almond milk.

​

MEAN GREEN DETOX DRINK

3 large kale leaves

½ small cucumber, chopped

½ cup parsley

1 ½ cups coconut water

1 Tbsp flaxseed

¼ tsp fresh ginger

1 cup mango, peel + cubed

1 apple, chopped

juice of 1 lemon

Instructions

Chop up ingredients, remove non-edible seeds and add to blender. Blend until smooth. If the drink is too thick, slowly add coconut water until desired consistency.

CHAMOMILE HOT TEA

Preferably an organic brand. Chamomile is a flowering plant in the daisy family that is native to Europe and Asia. The flower is a mild relaxant that supports balanced mood; hence a cup of tea made with chamomile is a time-honored herb used to promote sleep.

Instructions

Bring 8 oz of water to a boil. Steep tea for approximately 5 minutes. Sweeten with a tsp of organic honey and/or slice of lemon. (Make sure to check the instructions on the specific tea you are using. Some instructions may vary.)

SNACK

Choose one of the following options:

12-15 raw almonds

5-8 spears raw asparagus

½ avocado

9 baby carrots

Instructions

Try not to eat your snack too quickly. Make sure you are chewing each bite completely.

​

HOW TO PROCEED, POST-DETOX

After the 3-Day Detox, you want to ease your body back into a healthier diet. Begin by eating foods that are easily digested, such as lightly cooked vegetables, fruit and whole grains. Stick to sensible portions and make certain to eat four to six times. Make sure to stay hydrated by drinking at least eight 8-ounce glasses of water each day. And finally, make certain to rest as needed.

DISCLAIMER

The 3-Day Detox plan provided is for informational purposes only and is not intended as a substitute for advice from a physician or other healthcare professional. The 3-Day Detox has not been officially evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration, nor have the results of the 3-Day Detox been established as medical fact. Consult a physician regarding the applicability of the 3-Day Detox with respect to your individual health. Your physician should be aware of all medical conditions that you may have as well as the medications and supplements you are taking. PopCulture Media makes no warranties or representations regarding the results to be achieved from the 3-Day Detox, and results are likely to vary from participant to participant. Furthermore, PopCulture Media, its owners, officers, and employees disclaim any and all liability resulting from injuries or damage caused by following the 3-Day Detox.