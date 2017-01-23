You have less than a few hours to prepare a meal: A last-minute dinner, an impromptu potluck with your new neighbors, or maybe even a spontaneous brunch with your friends. You are in charge of making something simple, satisfying and of course, healthy, but you are out of recipe ideas. Don’t worry, we have you covered. Check out our list of 25 of the most basic (yet delicious) recipes ever.

1. Open-Faced Fried Egg & Avocado English Muffin Sandwich: With only six ingredients and minimal prep time, this recipe makes for a perfect quick breakfast. What better way to start off your day with protein and omega-3s! Click here for the recipe.

2. Breakfast Quesadillas with Scrambled Eggs, Spinach and Black Beans: This breakfast quesadilla incorporates characteristics from a Mexican cuisine with simple omelette ingredients. For a healthy modification, use egg whites and whole-wheat tortillas. Click here to see the recipe!

3. Protein-Packed Fruity Breakfast Quinoa: Switch up your basic oatmeal recipe by swapping out oats with quinoa. Fourteen grams of protein and natural fiber from added fruit makes this dish perfect for a power breakfast. Find it here.

4. Blueberry Muffin in a Bowl: Need to fill that sweet and hearty fix? This recipe will show you how to make a simple yet satisfying treat that is full of flavor and enough to fill you up. Check it out here.

5. Three Cheese Zucchini Frittata with Mozzarella, Feta and Parmesan Egg Whites: Calling all cheese-lovers: This skinny frittata recipe is low in carbs but high in flavor, so you’ll be getting the most out of what you crave. Add this on your Sunday brunch menu and enjoy! Here’s the recipe.

6. Roasted Vegetable Pita Sandwich: Tasty, simple and healthy! The most laborious step in this recipe is roasting the vegetables, but the remaining assemblage takes minimal effort. Pair with a side of fresh veggies and hummus for a complete Mediterranean meal. Here’s the recipe.

7. Microwave Egg and Vegetable Breakfast Sandwich: This recipe from Foodie Crush is great for a quick morning bite that will give you a little protein-packed quick start to your day. Toss in a sprinkle of cheese or a dash of your favorite spices to make this dish more tasty. Check it out!

8. Crunchy Asian Ramen Noodle Salad: This noodle salad recipe from Gimme Some Oven provides a great opportunity for you to experiment with different ingredient combinations. It only takes 10 minutes to prep and tastes great in packed lunches for work. Click here for instructions!

9. Overstuffed Veggie Sandwich: If you struggle with getting your daily amount of vegetables in, follow this recipe to see how easy it is to fall in love with healthy ingredients. Here’s the full recipe!

>> Click here to see our list of recommended sandwich spreads and condiments!

10. Skinny Pizza Wrap: Craving pizza but don’t want to stress over the boatload of unnecessary calories? Follow our Skinny Pizza Wrap recipe to indulge in this popular meal! Check it out here.

11. Turkey Wrap with Apples and Brie: Take advantage of turkey leftovers by using them in this delicious recipe! The apple, brie and turkey combination will take your taste buds on an unforgettable flavor ride. Click here for more info.

12. Skinny Sweet and Spicy Salmon: This recipe only takes five minutes for preparation and 10 minutes to cook. Serve over a small bed of brown rice and side of steamed vegetables for a clean and tasty dinner! Here’s the recipe.

13. Cucumber, Avocado and Feta Salad: This delicious and healthy summer salad will have you begging for seconds. It’s amazing how six simple ingredients can create something this amazing — try it out yourself!

14. Flatbread with Hummus and Veggies: This recipe is great for vegetarians on the go or for party hosts in need of a quick appetizer recipe. This is also perfect for an alternative food choice for movie night with the girls. Here’s how to make it.

15. Portobello Pizza Caps: Guilt-free but totally addicting! For best results, enjoy these small bites shortly after baking in order to appreciate the healthy ingredients. Check them out here!

16. Zucchini Pizza Boats: This recipe is great for people who are trying to incorporate more vegetables in their diet. Similar to several of the mentioned recipes on this list, experiment with different spices in order to make this meal more enjoyable. Check them out here!

17. Skinny Black and Corn Salsa: This recipe can be eaten alone or with a side of chips. Our Skinny Black and Corn Salsa requires a fast and easy preparation, but holds a flavor that will knock your socks off. Here’s the recipe!

18. Skinny Shrimp Tacos: These shrimp tacos are great for last-minute parties or quick dinner entrees. Enjoy warm or cold, and use whole-what tortillas if possible! Check them out here.

19. Green Powerhouse Salad: Lots of green, lots of good! This powerhouse salad mixes together some of the tastiest green vegetables together with a coat of zesty dressing. Absolutely delicious and great for a clean diet. Here’s the recipe.

20. Skinny Black Bean and Corn Quesadilla: If you’re in the mood for Mexican, follow this recipe to make tasty and healthy quesadillas. And if you’re counting calories, be cautious of the amount of sour cream you enjoy with this addicting meal. Click here for the recipe.

21. Quinoa Mexi-Lime Salad: Quinoa’s versatility makes it a great staple for healthy recipes. This quick recipe uses lime as a side kick to boost the deliciousness of black beans and corn — a favorite recipe to many! Check it out.

22. Summer Berry Salad: This recipe emphasizes the natural sweetness of summer fruits with the earthiness of crushed almonds with a light dressing of your choice. Enjoy as a light entree for dinner, or snack on a summer afternoon. Here’s how to make it!

23. Light and Easy Pasta Primavera: This recipe is a healthy way to get your carbohydrate fix without a crazy amount of calories. Like most of our pasta recipes, this tastes great both immediately after cooking and days later as a packed lunch meal. Check it out here.

24. Supreme Pasta Pizza Casserole: Prep time for this recipe is 10 minutes and cook time is only 30 minutes. This dish is great for people who love pizza or deep-dish Italian casseroles. Here’s how to make it.

25. Skinny Mediterranean Pasta: Using inspirations from italian and mediterranean cuisines, this recipe is a fast and easy way to make a healthy pasta that’s great for lunch and dinner. Leave as the recipe calls for vegetarians, or add a lightly seasoned, small chicken breast for added protein. Click here for nutrition info!

Have any other suggestions? Comment below!