21 Low-Calorie, Low-Fat Desserts

Searching for a way to satisfy your sweet tooth without caving on those diet restrictions? These skinny desserts are lightened up with healthy, low-calorie ingredients that won’t blow your weight loss resolutions! Each one of these healthy, low calorie dessert choices is under 250 calories, so feel free to indulge a little.

1. Copycat Cosmic Brownies: There are almost 300 calories in the Cosmic Brownies we munched on as kids, but our equally delicious recipe boasts only 142! Click here for the recipe and check out the video below.

Videos by PopCulture.com

2. Flatout® Delicious Blueberry Cinnamon Wraps: These wraps are flat-out amazing! They’re packed with fresh, fruity flavor, and the cinnamon adds a whole new dimension you won’t be able to resist. The best part? You can eat ’em for breakfast! Click here to learn more.

3. Fruity Cheesecake Parfaits: Parfaits aren’t just for breakfast! This treat is loaded with all of our favorites: fruit, cheesecake, and our Monkey Oats Cookies, for a dessert that clocks in at 138 calories! See how it’s made here.

4. Skinny Sugar Cookies: Our cookies boast less than 200 calories per serving, but still possesses all the flavor that you would find in the fat- and sugar-laden alternatives! Click here for our recipe.

5. Blueberry Lemon Yogurt Loaf: This treat might taste like dessert, but you could sneak a slice for breakfast too! We’ve used a bunch of skinny swaps to make this a low-fat, low-calorie and low-sugar creation. Get the recipe here.

6. Peanut Butter Apple Nachos: Nachos for dessert? You bet! Our 87-calorie recipe, packed with crispy apples and drizzled peanut butter, will win you over in no time. You can check out the full recipe here.

7. Cheesecake-Stuffed Strawberries: Who said fruit couldn’t be as delicious as cake? We’ve proved that wrong with these 17-calorie cheesecake-stuffed strawberries! Click here for more instructions.

8. 4-Ingredient Strawberry Banana Ice Cream: Yep, you read that right! Our recipe comes together with only 4 simple ingredients to create a refreshing bowl of ice cream your kids will just love. See how it’s made here.

9. Peanut Butter and Chocolate Pretzel Bites: This crunchy treat really takes the cake when you’re craving something salty and sweet! Plus, it’s only 218 calories per serving. Check out our full recipe here.

10. Two-Ingredient Chocolate Pumpkin Brownies: Our recipe transforms two simple ingredients (fudge brownie mix and pumpkin) into a delectable dessert that is sure to become a crowd favorite. Click here to learn more.

11. Banana Pudding Cookies: These cookies are melt-in-your-mouth delicious, and at only 104 calories per serving, you and your kids will have no problem enjoying this lightened-up dessert. Check out the instructions here.

12. Skinny Monkey Oats Cookies: Believe it or not, oatmeal raisin cookies tend to be high in sugar and fat! Ditch those unnecessary calories and give these tasty treats a shot. Click here for more information.

13. Skinny Chocolate-Stuffed Raspberries: Fresh fruit should never be a fallback for you when it comes to getting your sugary fix at the end of the day. These raspberries are rich, decadent and impossible to stop eating! See how to make them here.

14. Skinny Piña Colada Cupcakes: Ditch the fancy drink and give this skinny dessert a go instead! It brings all the intense, pineapple flavor with way fewer calories (138, to be exact!). For the recipe, click here.

15. Chocolate Rice Krispie Lollipops: Rice Krispie treats aren’t just for kids, although yours are bound to love this recipe as much as you do! At only 86 calories per serving, you might find yourself nibbling away at more than one. See how to make them here.

16. Skinny Pistachio Cake: With only 231 calories per serving, and 2 tiny grams of fat, this cake is the perfect after-dinner treat for you and your family. See how it’s made here.

17. Skinny Tiramisu: This cake is positively angelic; the smooth chocolate and airy cake mix just melt in your mouth! Check out our 206-calorie recipe here.

18. Skinny Strawberry Pie: This pie is so packed with flavor, you and your guests won’t even notice the skinny swaps we’ve incorporated into the 207-calorie recipe! Click here to learn more.

19. S’more Fluff: Too cold to make s’mores? We’ve got you covered. Your kids will absolutely adore this decadent, light dessert almost as much as you do! See our recipe here.

20. Skinny Red Velvet Poke Cake: Poke cake is notorious for being moist and irresistible, and our recipe is no exception! At only 229 calories per serving, you won’t be able to keep yourself from taking just one more bite. Check out the directions here.

21. Skinny Key Lime Pie: If you’re craving something with a little extra tang, you have got to check out this recipe! And don’t limit this decadent dessert just for summertime; it deserves a spot on your table year-round. Check it out here.