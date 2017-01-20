20 Adorable Bento Box Ideas

Tired of your kids complaining about their boring, brown paper bag lunch? Try making a bento box instead! Get creative with healthy ingredients and crafty arrangements to make a nutritious lunch resemble an animal, character or theme that your kid can recognize. Not only will they be more inclined to eat the healthy foods you packed, but they will also think you are the most fun mom ever because they had a kitty cat sandwich in their lunch instead of a lifeless and bland PB&J. Check out some of these cute bento boxes made by food bloggers to get your inspirations flowing!

(Photo: Moms Best Network)

1. Dinosaurs: For this Triassic-themed lunch, use whole-wheat bread and sneak in leafy greens as best as possible. Pro tip: Color the egg with your kid’s favorite color! (via Today)

Videos by PopCulture.com

(Photo: Today)

2. Owls: Healthy, cute and creative! Try and switch up the kind of sandwich being made to keep the excitement flowing. What a hoot! (via Today)

(Photo: Today)

>> Want to pack in dry snacks such as Cheez-Its? Ditch the store-bought product and make a batch of your own at home. Click here to the recipe from one of our connection partners!

3. Egg flowers: This one sneaks in protein from the egg flowers and nutrients from the vegetable arrangements. The blueberries add a sweet and colorful touch to the box, but it can be replaced with other fruit. Click here to see!

(Photo: Alpha Mom)

4. Fruit flowers: Layered cheese in the shape of flowers with a flower made out of Cutie slices to match. Served on a bed of grapes and veggies for added nutrition. Click here to check it out!

(Photo: Alpha Mom)

>> Want to roll up a PB&J sandwich instead of lunch meat and cheese? Click here to get our PB&J Sushi recipe that kids will love, or watch the video below!

5. Cat and mouse bento: Complete with a stack of crackers (cheese mouse included) and a couple of slices of strawberries for a sweet finish. Great for families with a pet cat! Click here to see how it’s made.

(Photo: Parenting)

6. Jelly flower. Flower-shaped jelly sandwich surrounded by leafy greens and fruit. This box is not complete without the matching flower-shaped fruits! Click here to see how it’s made.

(Photo: Parenting)

7. Bug eyed: A boring ham and cheese sandwich is turned into an adorable little lady bug in this tasty bento box. This is another example of how handy a sandwich cutter can come in, especially when you want to make something fun and enjoyable for your kids. Click here to check it out!

(Photo: iVillage)

8. Happy caterpillar: Split up into two bento boxes, this happy little caterpillar is waiting to be devoured. Yum! See how it’s made here.

(Photo: Parenting)

9. Cows: This one takes a little more time to prepare and includes ingredients that might not be suitable for picky eaters, but nevertheless, is a cute concept! Click here to see more.

(Photo: Parenting)

10. Hedgehog: These cute little hedgehogs can be substituted for another food item, depending on the taste preference of your child. This box is great for parents who want to make something crafty. Click here to see how it’s made.

(Photo: Parenting)

11. Spongebob Squarepants: One of the most popular characters on Nickelodeon, now made into a healthy lunch for kids! Click here to check it out.

(Photo: Easy Bento Box Recipe)

>> Thinking about packing chicken nuggets into your kid’s bento box? Use our Skinny Baked Chicken Fingers recipe instead of buying a frozen bag of them.

12. Wallace and Grommet: This dynamic duo might not be recognized by many kids nowadays, but their faces bring back a cute nostalgia. Don’t forget to use cheese — it’s Grommet’s favorite! Click here to see.

(Photo: Hongkaiat)

13. Piggies: This little piggy went to the bento box! Any lunch meat is fine to use for this tasty arrangement, but don’t forget to fill the sides with fruits and vegetables. Click here to see how it’s made.

(Photo: Parenting)

14. Hot dog! Any kid who loves hot dogs will be thrilled to see one cut up and shaped like little characters. Serve with a side of ketchup or mustard and enjoy! Click here to see how this healthy treat is made.

(Photo: iVillage)

15. Silly sammie: This wacky sandwich is perfect to make for any child who has a good sense of humor. After all, how can you resist a sandwich with a goofy face? (via iVillage)

(Photo: iVillage)

16. Pirate bento: A cheese and lunch meat muffin sandwich is decorated with orange cheddar, white cheddar, cucumber skin and a sugar dot (for the eye patch) to resemble a hungry pirate. The rest of the bento box is filled with healthy sides and two cute animal kabobs made out of fresh fruit. Click here to see more!

(Photo: Bentolunch.net)

17. Bunnies: The key gadget in here is the animal-shaped cutter that helped make this lunch so coordinated. Serve with our lightened up buttermilk ranchand enjoy! To see more, click here.

(Photo: iVillage)

18. ‘Despicable Me’ Minions: Lunchbox Dad’s goal is to show how easy it is to make healthy and fun lunches for kids. This one is great for kids who love the minions from “Despicable Me”, which seems to be just about anyone who has seen the movie. See how it’s made here.

(Photo: Lunchbox Dad)

19. Kermit the Frog: It’s not easy being green, but Lunchbox Dad shows us otherwise! Click here to see how this cute little guy is made.

(Photo: Lunchbox Dad)

20. Under the sea: Using inspiration from all things under the sea, this food blogger turns a healthy lunch into an nautical masterpiece. This can be made in just 10 minutes! Check it out!