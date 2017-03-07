19 Photos That Prove You Cannot Escape Pregnancy Brain

If you’re a mom, you remember the all-too-real effects of “pregnancy brain.” BuzzFeed gathered up some hilarious photos of moms experiencing pregnancy brain. Do any of these scenarios look familiar?

1. The pregnant momma who tried to unlock a bathroom stall with her key fob.

(Photo: Photo via BuzzFeed/Instagram)

2. The preggo who thought she was pouring herself a glass of milk.

(Photo: Photo via BuzzFeed/Instagram)

3. The soon-to-be mom who didn’t quite start her day off with a cup of coffee.

(Photo: Photo via BuzzFeed/Instagram)

4. The mommy-to-be who thought her TV dinner was a drawer.

(Photo: Photo via BuzzFeed/Instagram)

5. The pregnant momma who nearly used painters tape as toilet paper.

(Photo: Photo via BuzzFeed/Instagram)

6. The preggers who thought this was a cupcake.

(Photo: Photo via BuzzFeed/Instagram)

7. The up-and-coming mom who packed her up-and-coming baby’s socks in her gym bag instead of her own.

(Photo: Photo via BuzzFeed/Instagram)

8. The pregnant lady who put the milk in the cabinet.

(Photo: Photo via BuzzFeed/Instagram)

9. And the pregnant lady who put the candle in the freezer.

(Photo: Photo via BuzzFeed/Instagram)

