19 Photos That Prove You Cannot Escape Pregnancy Brain

If you’re a mom, you remember the all-too-real effects of “pregnancy brain.” BuzzFeed gathered up some hilarious photos of moms experiencing pregnancy brain. Do any of these scenarios look familiar?
1. The pregnant momma who tried to unlock a bathroom stall with her key fob.
2. The preggo who thought she was pouring herself a glass of milk.
3. The soon-to-be mom who didn’t quite start her day off with a cup of coffee.
4. The mommy-to-be who thought her TV dinner was a drawer.
5. The pregnant momma who nearly used painters tape as toilet paper.
6. The preggers who thought this was a cupcake.
7. The up-and-coming mom who packed her up-and-coming baby’s socks in her gym bag instead of her own.
8. The pregnant lady who put the milk in the cabinet.
9. And the pregnant lady who put the candle in the freezer.
