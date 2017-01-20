18 Ways to Dress Up Your Veggies

Veggies don’t have to be boring! With a little effort and some mommy magic, you can get every family member asking for a second helping of greens. You’ve just got to dress them up a bit!

1. Smoothies: Whether it’s for breakfast or an after-school snack, a smoothie is a healthy treat any family member can enjoy. You can add a small handful of spinach to a fruit smoothie to give it a boost of nutrition while keeping the fresh and fruity flavor! Try out our Pomegranate Blueberry Powerhouse Smoothie, made with tasty fruit and a secret ingredient of kale!

Videos by PopCulture.com

2. Crispy Green Bean Fries: Your kids (and husbands) may turn their noses up to green beans, but serve up this crispy version instead of a French fry and your family will be begging for more! They are a great low-cal alternative to fries! See the recipe by clicking here.

3. Stir-Fry: We love a quick and skinny stir-fry! It’s a great way to throw in some extra veggies and, who knows, a few may actually end up in your kid’s mouth! This original Quick Shrimp and Veggie Stir-Fry recipe is great for a weeknight when you’ve got a busy schedule and a hungry family!

>> No shrimp fans in the family? Try this Quinoa and Vegetable Stir-Fry instead!

4. Quick Bread: Breakfast or dessert, this is a recipe to remember! This quick bread has a delicious dark chocolate taste and is easy to make in a short time! Did we mention there’s zucchini in it? Try out Dark Chocolate Zucchini Bread today! If the chocolate seems too good to be true, you can also make our equally tasty traditional Skinny Zucchini Bread!

5. Cheese Cauliflower Cakes: These little cakes make for a great side dish or appetizer! Their cheesy goodness completely disguises the fact that they are made up of a vegetable! Sneak them to your kids or impress your guests next time you’re hosting for the night! Click here to see the full ingredient list.

6. Breakfast Frittatas: Start the day off right with a nice serving of veggies! This Skinny Chicken and Vegetable Frittata will give your body the nutrition it needs to tackle the day, and your taste buds will thank you as well!

7. Chicken and Rice: Our Easy Chicken and Rice Casserole is perfect for the whole family. It’s easy to make, and created with simple ingredients that picky eaters won’t mind. We’ve also added four cups of broccoli to give you and the kids some extra nutrition. To see the recipe, click here.

8. Zucchini Boats: Zucchini has never been more fun! Make this veggie into a tasty tray to hold the rest of your meal! Whether you’re in the mood for pizza or a tasty turkey sausage, there’s a pizza boat for that! Get the recipes for the Zucchini Pizza Boats and our Skinny Sausage Zucchini Boats!

9. Salsa: Salsa makes for a great afternoon snack or a nice treat when the family is gathered around for movie or game night. Instead of a store-bought jar, however, take it to the next level with our Mango Rhubarb Salsa or this Fiesta Broccoli Dip!

10. Mac and Cheese: The family may be used to their mac and cheese coming from a box, but after this recipe, you’ll never look back! It’s creamy and delicious, plus we’ve added broccoli to give it a healthy boost! Check out the full nutrition here.

11. Juices: Grab that juice off the shelf and get going! We have some delicious juice recipes packed with healthy goodies! This Morning Zinger Juice is a great way to start your day, with carrots, cucumber and some tasty fruits!

12. Grilled: Summer isn’t over, and neither is your time with the grill! Fire it up and throw on some veggies! You can grill some corn to make this delicious Chipotle Corn on the Cob or skewer your favorite veggies with shrimp for a tasty Cajun style dinner!

13. Lasagna: Lasagna is always a favorite for families! This time, layer in some more veggies! You can add some spinach and mushrooms, like in this Skinny Lasagna Roll or you can use it with this Lean Turkey and Spinach Lasagna!

14. Fajitas: This is a great way to change how you prep your veggies! Our Chicken Fajita Quesadillas are a family-friendly dish that offers up a nice serving of peppers inside! Add some guacamole for dipping and you’re ready for a fiesta!

>> Try out this Vegan Fajita Bowl recipe for another great new option!

15. Zoodles: Have you heard about Zoodles before? It’s like a noodle… but it’s actually a spiralized zucchini! You can use zoodles in a variety of ways, but we really love this Raw Zoodle Spaghetti Recipe for when you want to change things up in the kitchen!

(Photo: Skinny Taste)

16. Pizzas: You can get really creative with a pizza when you make it yourself! Have fun with the family by building your own (with lots of veggies options laid out) or try out one of our veggie-topped pizzas like the Portobella Pizza Caps or Broccoli Rabe Pizza!

17. Grilled Cheese: Yes, you saw that right! It’s time to pump up your traditional grilled cheese sandwiches! Whether you just add a slice of tomato or go all out like this Sweet Potato and Kale Grilled Cheese, it’s a great way to add some nutrition to your meal and dress up your veggies.

(Photo: Two Peas and Their Pod)

18. Cookies: What’s the ultimate way to dress up a vegetable? By putting it into a dessert! If you’ve got some extra carrots in the fridge, try making these Soft and Chewy Spiced Carrot Cake Cookies! You can also add some zucchini into brownies or find other ways to incorporate healthy options into your sweets!