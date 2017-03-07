17 Hilarious Things All We All Thought During Labor

Every mom’s birth experience is different. However, it’s pretty strongly possible that at some point, you had these thoughts while giving birth. Share your own thoughts in the comments below!

>> Read more: 43 Photos That Perfectly Capture the Incredible Strength it Takes to Give Birth

Videos by PopCulture.com

1. “Either I just peed myself orrr my water broke.”

(Photo: Image via Giphy)

2. “Where’s the baby bag, where’s the baby bag, where’s the baby bag?!”

(Photo: Image via Giphy)

3. “I see some dirt on the floor. Should I sweep it up? Wait, what? No!”

(Photo: Image via Giphy)

4. “ARRGGGHH! I’m going to say these contractions are 30 seconds apart just so we can get to the hospital.”

(Photo: Image via Giphy)

5. “Drive. FASTER!”

(Photo: Image via Giphy)

6. “Did I remember to shave?”

(Photo: Image via Giphy)

7. “Why is my husband taking pictures of me in a hospital gown? If he posts any of these to Facebook I will divorce him.”

(Photo: Image via Giphy)

8. “Please don’t let me poop myself.”

(Photo: Image via Giphy)

9. “LOL, remember when I said I would try for a natural childbirth? GIVE ME THE EPIDURAL.”

(Photo: Image via Giphy)

10. “We are not in labor. I am in labor.”

(Photo: Image via Giphy)

11. “This is the 21st century. Shouldn’t there be an easier way to do this by now?”

(Photo: Image via Giphy)

12. “THIS REALLY HURTS. I didn’t even know I had these muscles.”

(Photo: Image via Giphy)

13. “OMG, the baby is crowning!”

(Photo: Image via Giphy)

14.”My husband is screaming. He’s going to be the best dad.”

(Photo: Image via Giphy)

15. “I really can’t wait to meet this kid. Whoever you are, we already love you.”

(Photo: Image via Giphy)

16. “I can’t believe I’m holding my baby!”

(Photo: Image via Giphy)

17. “You are perfect. I have never loved something so much in my whole life.”

(Photo: Image via Giphy)

Did we leave anything out? How did your experience compare to this? Share your thoughts in the comments below!

>> Read more: 23 Truth Bombs No One Ever Tells a First-Time Mom