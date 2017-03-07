17 Hilarious Things All We All Thought During Labor

Every mom’s birth experience is different. However, it’s pretty strongly possible that at some point, you had these thoughts while giving birth. Share your own thoughts in the comments below!
1. “Either I just peed myself orrr my water broke.”
2. “Where’s the baby bag, where’s the baby bag, where’s the baby bag?!”
3. “I see some dirt on the floor. Should I sweep it up? Wait, what? No!”
4. “ARRGGGHH! I’m going to say these contractions are 30 seconds apart just so we can get to the hospital.”
5. “Drive. FASTER!”
6. “Did I remember to shave?”
7. “Why is my husband taking pictures of me in a hospital gown? If he posts any of these to Facebook I will divorce him.”
8. “Please don’t let me poop myself.”
9. “LOL, remember when I said I would try for a natural childbirth? GIVE ME THE EPIDURAL.”
10. “We are not in labor. I am in labor.”
11. “This is the 21st century. Shouldn’t there be an easier way to do this by now?”
12. “THIS REALLY HURTS. I didn’t even know I had these muscles.”
13. “OMG, the baby is crowning!”
14.”My husband is screaming. He’s going to be the best dad.”
15. “I really can’t wait to meet this kid. Whoever you are, we already love you.”
16. “I can’t believe I’m holding my baby!”
17. “You are perfect. I have never loved something so much in my whole life.”
Did we leave anything out? How did your experience compare to this? Share your thoughts in the comments below!
