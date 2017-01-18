17 Healthy, Make-Ahead After School Snacks

Your kids come home from school and the first thing they say is “we’re hungry!” Just about every mom can relate to this after-school ritual of feeding your kids something that won’t fill them up too much before dinner, but will still satisfy them. Of course, most kids want to run for the chips, cookies and candy, but those are not the best options. After all, a snack should be healthy—otherwise, it’s dessert.

Instead of running to the store last minute or digging deep into your pantry to find something good for your kids to eat, try one of these snacks that are not only healthy, but can be made ahead of time so your kids can enjoy them the minute they get home.

Healthy Dark Chocolate No Bake Bars: You’ll have them at chocolate with this one. Oatmeal, almonds, pecans, dark chocolate chips and dates are just about all you need for this easy recipe that requires you to mix and store in the fridge so they are ready by the time the kids get home. (via Bright Eyed Baker)

Holiday Trail Mix: A holiday is not necessary for this trail mix that includes fat-free kettle corn, dried fruit, almonds and Fiber One cereal. Throw it into a bag, give it a good shake and your kids can take it anywhere they need to go after school. Click here for the recipe.

Almond Coconut Granola: While many granola mixtures are packed with sugar, this one uses the best (and healthiest) kinds of sweetener – pure maple syrup and honey. Throw in some almonds, dried fruit, oatmeal and a sprinkle of some savory spices and this granola is one that you won’t feel guilty about giving to your kids. (via What’s Gaby Cooking)

Cinnamon Sugar Baked Apple Chips: This one is so good your family may have a hard time believing it’s healthy. Cinnamon, sugar and apples are all you need. However, instead of baking them, you will actually dry them out in your oven using a lower heat for about two hours. But this is one chip that is well worth the wait. (via Fifteen Spatulas)

PB Granola Bars: These bars are easy to make and delicious to eat. Choose from either peanut butter or almond butter and mix it up with some oatmeal, egg whites, dried fruit, almonds, brown sugar and cinnamon. Just bake and then cut them up into bars. (via Martha Stewart)

Chocolate Banana Pops: If you have some ripe bananas and some chocolate, this recipe is a must. These frozen bananas get some real sweetness added to them after dipped into melted chocolate. Add some colored sprinkles to it for a festive and fun look. Your kids will be loving on you extra hard after this treat! (via Martha Stewart)

Chocolate Popcorn: This recipe combines the sweet with the salty. Traditional popcorn gets a makeover with some brown sugar and unsweetened cocoa powder. Your kids will never look at popcorn the same way again after eating this tasty and sweet version of it. (via Kids Cooking)