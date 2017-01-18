16 Even Better Carrot Cake Recipes

Carrot cake is to Easter as pumpkin pie is to Thanksgiving…you can’t have one without the other. So, even with all your diet and exercise efforts, we’d never ask you to pass up on this delicious treat. But, we will encourage you to enjoy the same great taste in a healthified recipe. Give any of these slimmed down carrot cake recipes a try. Trust us, you won’t be missing the full-calorie, full-fat versions at all!



1. Flourless Carrot Cake: This flourless cake is lighter than most and has a great spicy flavor. When eaten as a 12 serving portion, each slice is only 174 calories! (via NY Times)



3. Carrot Cake Truffles: Not only are these treats delicious, they are adorable too! They are sure to impress all of your Easter guests. (via Food Faith Fitness)

4. Healthy Carrot Cake: This recipe has been redone with your diet in mind! All the ingredients are great skinny swaps while keeping that traditional flavor alive. (via Judicial Peach).



5. Five-Minute Carrot Cake for One: This cute little cake is perfect for impressing your guests. Small, cute and actually healthy! (via Chocolate Covered Katie)



6. Light and Moist Carrot Cake with Cream Cheese Frosting: As if cream cheese frosting didn’t make your mouth water already this recipe is sure to satisfy. Yummy and only 166 calories in a slice! (via Picky Eater Blog)



7. Healthy Carrot Cake Muffins: Muffins are a fan favorite when it comes to breakfast, so why not please your holiday guests with a carrot cake version? Not to mention this recipe results in a super moist and healthy treat! (via Little Spice Jar)



8. Carrot Cake Pancakes: Just like the muffins, pancakes are a great way to wake up your Easter guests! Plus, this twist on a breakfast classic is low carb and gluten free! (via All Day I Dream About Food)

10. Orange Glazed Carrot Cake: This is a new take on the traditional carrot cake! The orange glaze is sure to add a pop of flavor, plus this recipe is packed with superfoods! (via Skinny Ms.)



11. Carrot Cake Protein Bars: Get in the spirit of Easter by powering your next workout with these homemade bars! Each serving has 10 grams of protein and only 96 calories! (via Princess in the Kitchen)

12. Carrot Cake Cookies: A fun twist of the carrot cake classic, these healthy cookies can be a snack, dessert or breakfast. For added nutrition, you can try swapping the olive oil for coconut oil! (via i.run.on.nutrition.)



13. A “Healthier” Carrot Cake: This is another vegan spin on carrot cake! The sugar and butter have been removed and is instead sweetened with bananas and dates! (via Green Kitchen Stories)



14. Carrot Cake Smoothie: This tasty drink offers up 2 servings of vegetables to help keep you your healthy eating on point! Just be certain to blend it fully to avoid a grainy texture. (via Oh She Glows)

15. Raw Carrot Cake with Cashew Vanilla Frosting: “Raw” may sound a little odd in context with cake, but these carrot cake minis are delicious! And they can easily be turned into bars or a whole sized cake if you wish! (via Give Me Some Oven)



16. Healthy Applesauce Carrot Muffins: Packed with applesauce and carrots, this recipe is low in fat and low in refined sugar. Plus, they taste amazing! (via Mel’s Kitchen Cake)

