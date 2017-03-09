15 Products for Foolproof Parenting

Raising a child is one of the greatest things you’ll ever do, but it may also be one of the most difficult. We are always looking for things that may make our lives just a little bit easier, and since we haven’t figured out how to grow a third arm, we think these products are our best bet.

Pacifier Thermometer: Taking a temperature has never been easier with this pacifier-turned-thermometer. You can now check on your baby in the middle of the night without having to wake her. Click here for more details.

(Photo: Summer Infant)

Nuna Leaf Bouncer: No more batteries or annoying cords are required to rock your baby to sleep. Powered by momentum, one little tap of this rocker will keep baby rocking until she’s fast asleep. Check it out here.

(Photo: Nuna Leaf)

Keekaroo Peanut Diaper Changer: Children are seriously messy. No matter how many diapers you’ve changed, you’re bound to end up with something left behind. This changing station is a great alternative to a fabric changing pad. It’s easy to wipe off, comfortable for your child and comes in several different colors. Click here to order online.

(Photo: Amazon)

Bathtub Kneeling Pad and Caddy: Make bath time a bit easier on yourself with the kneeling pad and caddy. Keep everything you need in an easy arm’s reach and enjoy the added comfort of the pad to keep from aching knee caps. Click here to view online.

(Photo: Amazon)

BabyCook Pro: Steam, puree, defrost and reheat your baby’s food with the BabyCook Pro. It can be operated with just one hand, and anything you make can be frozen then defrosted and reheated in this same device later! Order yours online today.

(Photo: Amazon)

Baby Bud Booster Seat: This booster seat will grow with your child. From six months to three years, this booster seat will bring your child to the table. The activity tray has up to 24 different configurations to entertain your child over the years and can be removed easily when it’s time to eat! Find it here.

(Photo: Mama;s and Poppas)

Water Bottle Cap Adapter: Inexpensive but effective, this little lid allows you to turn any water bottle into a baby-friendly bottle! It’s great for an on-the-go mom and traveling! You can order it online here.

(Photo: Amazon)

Keep It Clean Pacifier: How often are you retrieving fallen pacifiers and trying to wipe them clean? When the Keep It Clean Pacifier begins to fall, it will snap closed and protect the nipple from getting dirty. Click here to order some.

(Photo: Amazon)

Hoodie Carrier Cover: This comfy carrier cover is perfect for any season. Not only will it keep baby warm, but it gives you a cozy place to keep your hands when the weather gets colder! Click here to see it online.

(Photo: Amazon)

mOmma Feeding Bottle: Ready to transition from breast to bottle? This is one of the highest reviewed product for just that. It’s created to be as close to the real thing as possible. Click here to see it for yourself.

(Photo: Amazon)

Closer to Nature Bibs: This bib is extra absorbent to help prevent any stains and messes. It will keeps away any nasty rashes that would stem from a wet bib and will catch any spills and dribbles! You can order them online by clicking here.

(Photo: Amazon)

Onesie Extenders: Babies grow so quickly that it’s hard for their wardrobe to keep up. Get a little more use out of your onesies with these snap in extenders, perfect for a fast growing infant. Find them online here.

(Photo: Etsy)

Medicine Dispensing Sippy Cup: Convincing kids to drink their medicine is no easy task. It’s a bit sneaky, but now you can slip the kids what they need without a fight. Order yours online here.

(Photo: One Step Ahead)

Baby Bottle Sling: This easy to use sling allows for hands-free bottle feeding. It is also great for helping a child to learn to hold the bottle and feed themselves. This sling fits onto any car seat, but it isn’t recommended to use it in a moving vehicle. Click here to see it online.

(Photo: Amazon)

Molar Muncher Teether: Have a teething baby? This Molar Muncher Teether will reach every part of the gums to sooth a hurting baby. The best part, it’s all a single piece, so there are no crevices for germs to hide in, making cleaning easy. You can order it online here.